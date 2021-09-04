Prep sports: East falls in opener to Stewartville

Sep. 4—The Free Press

STEWARTVILLE — Puolrah Gong made four catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns for the Mankato East football team as the Cougars fell to Stewartville 47-20 Friday night.

East Quarterback Jacob Eggert went 14 of 21 for 282 passing yards and three touchdowns. Nathan Drumm finished with eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Gus Gartzke added 79 rushing yards.

The Cougars (0-1) host Red Wing Saturday, Sept. 11.

St. Clair/Loyola 31, United South Central 20: Mason Ward went 8 of 16 for 190 yards and four touchdowns for St. Clair/Loyola in their road victory.

Simon Morgan finished with two receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans, and Conner Andree had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Meng carried 17 times for 95 yards and a touchdown for St. Clair/Loyola.

The Spartans (1-0) play Friday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.

Fillmore Central 53, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 13: Karson Lindsay passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs in their home loss.

Ryan Kronbach made four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, while Ryder Thissen had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

JWP (0-1) will host St. Clair/Loyola Friday.

Tri City United 40, New Ulm 0: Payton Hennen and Carter O'Malley each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Titans in the home victory.

Dylan Hollom returned an interception for a touchdown for the Titans.

TCU (1-0) plays Saturday, Sept. 11 at home against Sibley East.

Edgerton 62, Madelia 8: Logan Slater finished with 13 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Blackhawks in their road loss.

Jed Altenburg made 20 tackles for Madelia.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 18: Andrew Phillips rushed 21 times for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers in their home victory.

Porter Peterson went 7 of 17 for 133 yards and a touchdown for NRHEG. Phillips led the Panthers with 54 receiving yards.

The Panthers held Kenyon-Wanamingo to 137 yards of total offense.

New Ulm Cathedral 39, Yellow Medicine East 8: Eric Furth, Levi Jakes and Jevan Wilfahrt each rushed for two touchdowns for the Greyhounds in their road victory.

Cathedral (1-0) will host Springfield Friday.

Tennis

St. James 7, Mankato East/Loyola 0: The Saints won the home match over the Cougars.

Jaelyn Haler, Sailor Mohlenbrock, Eva Romsdahl and Maya Kulseth all got singles wins for St. James.

The Cougars play Tuesday at Austin.

Cross country

Mankato Loyola/Cleveland Invitational: The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys won with a score of 44 points Thursday.

Maple River's Cole Stencel was the medalist at 17:25. Landon Dimler was WEM/JWP's top finisher, taking second at 17:45.

Loyola/Cleveland finished second with 50 points. Nathan Strobel was first across the line for the Crusaders, taking fourth at 18:36.

In the girls meet, Mayer Lutheran/LPWHT won with a team score of 52.

Mayer Lutheran/LPWHT's Addison Hoof was the medalist at 19:59.

Loyola/Cleveland finished fifth with a team score of 96. Kathryn Huisken was the Crusaders' top finisher, taking eighth at 23:29.