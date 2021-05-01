Prep sports: East boys win Relays

May 1—The Free Press

MANKATO — Mankato East won the 4x800-meter relay to highlight a victory in the Cougar Relays boys track and field meet Friday at Wolverton Field.

East won the eight-team meet, which was run in two sessions, with 195 points, with Faribault next at 183. Waseca was fourth at 142, one spot ahead of St. Peter at 119. Belle Plaine was seventh at 88, and New Ulm was eighth at 78.

The Cougars also won the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump.

Waseca won the shot put and discus, while St. Peter took first in the 4x200 relay (1:32.81), 4x400 relay (3:38.54) and triple jump.

Belle Plaine won the 4x1,600 relay.

Sibley East girls meet: Sibley East won three relays to claim first place at the six-team home meet.

Sibley East scored 103 points, followed by Minnesota Valley Lutheran at 84 and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 70.

Sibley East won the 4x100-meter relay in 56.32, 4x200 relay in 1:57.19 and 4x400 relay in 4:29.17. Adeline Williams took first in the 1,600 run in 5:49.01.

Winners for MVL were Mia Johnson in the 800 run (2:37.13), Clare Fischer in the 3,200 run (12:09.00), Rylee Woller in the high jump (4-feet-8) and Kaylee Hunter in the triple jump (31-3 3/4).

JWP's Lauren Dimler won the 100 hurdles in 16.48, 300 hurdles in 48.27 and long jump at 15-2. The 4x800 relay took first in 10:41.68.

Softball

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, Maple River 0, 5 innings: Jacie Schultz allowed one hit with 10 strikeouts in the nonconference win at Lake Crystal.

Ella Voges was 4 for 4 with a home run, and Lauren Kuebler was 3 for 3.

LCWM (8-0) plays Tuesday at Nicollet.

Nicollet 13, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1, 6 innings: Marah Hulke pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Raiders in a Valley Conference victory.

She was also had a double and grand slam. Josi Hanson had a double and scored a run, and Morgan Arndt had a hit and scored three runs. Hayley Selby had a double and two RBIs.

St. Peter sweeps Marshall: McKenna VanZee hit a grand slam to highlight the Saints' sweep in a Big South Conference doubleheader at St. Peter.

Scores were 10-3 and 7-3.

In the opener, Lilly Ruffin was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, and Sophia Doherty had two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Alyssa Hrdlicka had a hit and two RBIs.

Maya Pettis got the win after giving up five hits with 12 strikeouts.

In Game 2, VanZee had five RBIs, including the grand slam. Grace Remmert and Ruffin each had two hits, and Lauren Niemeyer had a hit and RBI. Pettis gave up five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Baseball

Pine Island 13, Tri-City United 11: Brody Rud had a two-run double for the Titans in a nonconference loss at Montgomery.

Reece Weydert was 2 for 2 and scored a run, and Jayson Macho had an RBI double.

TCU (0-6) plays at Sibley East on Monday.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 15, Nicollet 13: Jonny Daschner got the win, allowing four hits with five strikeouts, and Ryan Hanson finished for his first save in the Valley Conference game.

Jack Morsching was 3 for 5 with five RBIs, and Karson Lindsay was 2 for 2 with three walks. Ethan Winters had a hit and scored three runs.

Tennis

New Ulm 6, Waseca 1: Charlie Huttemier won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Bluejays' only victory in the Big South Conference home match.

Max Gieseke won 6-0, 7-6 (4) at No. 2 singles for New Ulm. The No. 3 doubles team of Dylan Carreon and Isaac Davis won 6-0, 4-6, 10-6.

Waseca will travel to Faribault on Saturday.

Golf

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 338, Madelia 394, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, inc.: Logan Thell and Steven Dimler each shot 78 to tie for first in JWP's victory.

Carson Wihlm shot 90 to lead Madelia.