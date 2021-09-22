Prep sports: Cougars' volleyball falls at Owatonna

Sep. 22—The Free Press

OWATONNA — Mackenzie Schwiem finished with 12 kills and 14 digs in Mankato East's 3-1 loss to Owatonna in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Tuesday.

Scores were 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23.

Lexi Karge had 13 kills and four blocks for East, and Halle Huber added 34 assists and 14 digs.

The Cougars (3-4, 3-3) play Thursday at Rochester Mayo.

Rochester Mayo 3, Mankato West 1: Grace Banse made 11 kills in the Scarlets' 25-13, 11-25, 25-20, 25-20 Big Nine loss at Rochester.

Abbi Stierlen made 30 digs, while Trinity Jackson had five kills and three blocks. Sydney McGraw had six blocks.

West (10-8) plays at home on Thursday against Faribault.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, United South Central 0: Hallie Schultz had 30 assists as the Panthers' won the Gopher Conference match at home.

Scores were 25-14, 25-12, 25-18.

Sophie Strork had 10 kills.

Kyllah Curry finished with four kills and two digs for the Rebels, and Molly Wegner added 12 assists.

USC (1-6, 1-3 in Gopher) plays Randolph on Thursday. NRHEG (7-3, 3-1) plays Thursday at Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

New Ulm Cathedral 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Sienna Pawlitschek had three kills, seven blocks and two ace serves in the Crusaders' nonconference loss at Fitzgerald gym.

Scores were 25-8, 25-23, 25-9.

Paige Frutiger had four kills, two ace serves and seven digs. Sammy Kann made nine assists and had three kills.

Loyola (1-11) hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.

Cleveland 3, Martin County West 0: Emily Kern had 12 kills and five blocks as the Clippers won 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 in a Valley Conference match.

Taylin Gosch had 25 assists, and Ava Hahn had six kills with three ace serves. Emma Sweere had 18 digs, and Savannah Meyer served four aces.

Cleveland (9-2, 3-0) plays Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Thursday at Northrop.

Story continues

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Madelia 0: Dani Freyberg and Ella Voges each had 15 assists as the Knights won 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 in a Valley match at Lake Crystal.

Avery Voges had eight kills, with Gillian Hanson getting seven kills and Ella Thorson making six kills.

Malia Schwanke served five aces for Madelia, and Brooke Lensing had 13 kills. Ashley Sorenson made 27 assists.

Madelia (3-8-1, 1-2) plays Friday at St. Clair. LCWM (3-6, 2-1) plays Thursday at Mankato Loyola.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Alex Huess made 14 kills as the Bucs won the Gopher Conference match at Janesville.

Scores were 25-21, 25-16, 25-9.

Mikaya Schuster made 33 assists, and Grace Baker had 21 digs.

WEM (7-3, 4-0) plays Thursday at home against Triton.

Sibley East 3, Tri-City United 1: Molly Krentz made 20 kills and served four aces as the Wolverines won 28-26, 25-27, 25-16, 25-13 in a nonconference match at Arlington.

Jessica Wolter added 14 kills, and Jennifer Wolter made 12 kills. Adeline Williams and Ellie Kreft each had 24 assists, and Williams served four aces.

Sibley East (6-4) plays Thursday at home against Mayer Lutheran.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Abbie Riederer had eight kills and 18 digs in the Chargers' Tomahawk Conference loss.

Scores were 25-9, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17.

Sam Dalueg had 15 assists, and Kaylee Hunter had 12 assists. Ella Schlie made nine kills and seven blocks.

MVL (3-8, 1-1) plays in the United South Central tournament on Saturday.

Tennis

New Ulm 4, Waseca 3: The No. 1 doubles team of Lilian Merkel and Melanie Merkel won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, leading the Eagles to the Big South Conference victory at New Ulm.

Waseca's Sarah Robbins won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer won 7-6 (4), 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Sibley East 7, United South Central 0: Morgan Johnson and Amelia Kratzke won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles in the nonconference match at Wells.

At No. 2 singles, Chloe Reyes won 6-2, 6-4.

Cross country

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Invitational: Tri-City United won the boys race, and Austin Pacelli was the girls champion.

The TCU boys scored 37 points, followed by Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 64, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland at 68, Medford at 124, Maple River at 147, NRHEG at 151, Pacelli at 159 and Blooming Prairie at 159.

For Loyola/Cleveland, Nathan Strobel placed fourth in 18:43, with Oleguer Costrals in sixth in 19:17 and Corbin Deichman in 10th at 19:21.

Pacelli scored 55 points to win the girls race. Maple River was second at 75, followed by TCU at 82, Blooming Prairie at 94, WEM/JWP at 94, Loyola/Cleveland at 107 and Medford at 160.

Kathryn Huisken finished 10th at 23:43 to lead Loyola/Cleveland, with teammate Molly Koester in 11th at 23:46 and Grace Monson in 12th at 23:50.

Swimming

Marshall 98, St. Peter 88: Hannah Denzer won three events for the Saints in a Big South loss at home.

Denzer won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:23.55, shaving six seconds off of her personal best. She also won the 500 freestyle in 5:31.22.

Denzer joined Morgan Peterson, Ellie Johnson and Olivia Denzer to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:02.91.

Johnson won the 200 freestyle in 2:13.97, and Olivia Denzer took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.96.