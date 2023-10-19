Prep sports: Blount helps St. Clair/Loyola past WEM

Oct. 18—The Free Press

ST. CLAIR — Dylan Blount scored six total touchdowns for the St. Clair/Mankato Loyola football team in a 48-0 home victory over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Wednesday night.

Blount went 13 for 17 passing with 187 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 93 yards and two scores.

Tyler Skinner made four catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans, while Rhyleigh Peterson and Austin Ward also made touchdown receptions.

St. Clair/Loyola has won five straight games and finishes the regular season at 5-3.

Mankato East 69, Austin 21: Ganden Gosch went 13 of 17 with 219 passing yards and five passing touchdowns for the Cougars in the win at Austin.

Rafe Bowman rushed 10 times for 106 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars, while Gosch added 78 rushing yards and two scores.

Brogan Madson made 6 catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars. Hayden Tischler, Ben Rosevold and Zach Bosse also made touchdown catches.

Caden Leddy made 5.5 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. Madson also had an interception.

The Cougars finish the regular season at 3-5 and will likely play a road playoff game Tuesday.

Fairmont 21, Waseca 0: Elijah Johnson rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown for Fairmont in the win.

For Waseca, Carter Ellis and Tauston Rupe each made seven tackles. Damarius Russell had an interception.

Waseca (6-2) will start section playoffs Tuesday.