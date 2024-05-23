PREP SPORTS: AHSAA announces spring sports alignments
May 23—The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board on Thursday approved spring sports alignments for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.
Baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track & field were included.
The AHSAA announced reclassification for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years last December — along with fall sports alignments — and released winter sports alignments earlier this year.
See complete alignments below.
------
Prep Baseball
Class 1A, Area 14
Addison
Athens Bible
Cullman Christian
Meek
St. Bernard
Class 2A, Area 11
Cold Springs
Falkville
Sumiton Christian
Winston County
Class 3A, Area 12
Hanceville
Holly Pond
J.B. Pennington
Locust Fork
Vinemont
Class 4A, Area 13
Danville
East Lawrence
Good Hope
West Morgan
Class 5A, Area 14
Lawrence County
Priceville
Russellville
West Point
Class 5A, Area 15
Arab
Brewer
Fairview
Guntersville
Class 6A, Area 13
Cullman
Jasper
Mortimer Jordan
------
Prep Softball
Class 1A, Area 14
Addison
Cullman Christian
Meek
St. Bernard
Class 2A, Area 10
Cold Springs
Sumiton Christian
Winston County
Class 3A, Area 12
Hanceville
Holly Pond
J.B. Pennington
Locust Fork
Vinemont
Class 4A, Area 13
Danville
East Lawrence
Good Hope
West Morgan
Class 5A, Area 14
Lawrence County
Russellville
West Point
Class 5A, Area 15
Arab
Fairview
Guntersville
Scottsboro
Class 6A, Area 13
Cullman
Jasper
Mortimer Jordan
------
Prep Soccer
Class 1A-3A, Area 6
Coosa Christian
Glencoe
J.B. Pennington
St. Bernard
Susan Moore
Class 5A, Area 14
Brewer
Fairview
West Point
Class 6A, Area 13
Cullman
Hartselle
Jasper
Mortimer Jordan
------
Prep Track & Field
Class 1A, Section 3
Addison
Brilliant
Cherokee
Covenant Christian
Cullman Christian
Hackleburg
Lynn
Marion County
Meek
Phillips
Pickens County
St. Bernard
South Lamar
Vina
Class 2A, Section 4
Aliceville
Belgreen
Cold Springs
Decatur Heritage
Falkville
Lamar County
Lexington
Mars Hill Bible
Red Bay
Sulligent
Tharptown
Winston County
Class 3A, Section 3
Brindlee Mountain
Fyffe
Geraldine
Glencoe
Holly Pond
J.B. Pennington
Locust Fork
Ohatchee
Piedmont
Randolph County
Saks
Walter Wellborn
Weaver
Westbrook Christian
Class 3A, Section 4
ASCTE
Carbon Hill
Clements
Colbert County
Colbert Heights
Elkmont
Hanceville
Lauderdale County
Phil Campbell
Rogers
Sheffield
Vinemont
Whitesburg Christian
Winfield
Class 4A, Section 4
Brooks
Central Florence
Cordova
Curry
Danville
Deshler
Dora
East Lawrence
Fayette County
Good Hope
Haleyville
Hamilton
Hatton
West Limestone
West Morgan
Wilson
Class 5A, Section 4
Arab
Ardmore
Boaz
Brewer
Douglas
East Limestone
Fairview
Guntersville
Lawrence County
Priceville
Russellville
Sardis
Scottsboro
West Point
Class 6A, Section 4
Athens
Buckhorn
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Fort Payne
Hartselle
Hazel Green
Jasper
Lee-Huntsville
Mae Jemison
Mortimer Jordan
Muscle Shoals
------
Prep Tennis
Class 1A-3A, Section 4
Cullman Christian
Faith Christian
St. Bernard
Sylvania
Victory Christian
Westbrook Christian
Class 4A-5A, Section 8
Brooks
Central Florence
Deshler
Haleyville
Priceville
Russellville
West Point
Wilson
Class 6A, Section 7
Cullman
Decatur
Gardendale
Hartselle
Jasper
Mortimer Jordan
------
Prep Golf (Boys)
Class 1A-2A, Section 3
Appalachian
Cedar Bluff
Cleveland
Cullman Christian
Decatur Heritage
Falkville
North Sand Mountain
Pisgah
Section
Skyline
Southeastern
Susan Moore
Valley Head
West End
Woodville
Class 1A-2A, Section 4
Athens Bible
Belgreen
Brilliant
Cold Springs
Hackleburg
Lexington
Lindsay Lane
Marion County
Mars Hill Bible
Meek
Red Bay
Sulligent
Tanner
Waterloo
Winston County
Class 3A, Section 3
Asbury
Collinsville
Fyffe
Geraldine
Holly Pond
J.B. Pennington
Locust Fork
Ohatchee
Piedmont
Saks
Sylvania
Vinemont
Weaver
Class 4A, Section 4
Brooks
Central Florence
Curry
Danville
Deshler
East Lawrence
Good Hope
Haleyville
Hamilton
Hatton
St. John Paul II
West Limestone
Westminster Christian
West Morgan
Wilson
Class 5A, Section 4
Arab
Ardmore
Boaz
Brewer
Douglas
East Limestone
Fairview
Guntersville
Lawrence County
Priceville
Russellville
Sardis
Scottsboro
West Point
Class 6A, Section 4
Athens
Buckhorn
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Fort Payne
Hartselle
Hazel Green
Lee-Huntsville
Mae Jemison
Muscle Shoals
Randolph
------
Prep Golf (Girls)
Class 1A-3A, Section 3
Appalachian
Asbury
Cedar Bluff
Cleveland
Falkville
Fyffe
Geraldine
Holly Pond
Locust Fork
North Sand Mountain
Ohatchee
Piedmont
Pisgah
Saks
Section
Skyline
Southeastern
Sylvania
Valley Head
Vinemont
Westbrook Christian
West End
Woodville
Class 1A-3A, Section 4
Athens Bible
Belgreen
Colbert County
Colbert Heights
Cold Springs
Elkmont
Hackleburg
Lexington
Lindsay Lane
Madison Academy
Marion County
Meek
Phil Campbell
Rogers
Sulligent
Tanner
Waterloo
Whitesburg Christian
Winfield
Class 4A-5A, Section 4
Ardmore
Boaz
Brewer
Central Florence
Curry
Danville
Deshler
East Lawrence
East Limestone
Fairview
Good Hope
Haleyville
Hamilton
Hatton
Lawrence County
Madison County
Priceville
Randolph
Rogers
Russellville
St. John Paul II
West Limestone
Westminster Christian
West Morgan
West Point
Class 6A, Section 4
Athens
Buckhorn
Columbia
Cullman
Decatur
Fort Payne
Hartselle
Hazel Green
Lee-Huntsville
Mae Jemison
Muscle Shoals
Randolph