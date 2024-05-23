Advertisement

PREP SPORTS: AHSAA announces spring sports alignments

May 23—The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board on Thursday approved spring sports alignments for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

Baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track & field were included.

The AHSAA announced reclassification for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years last December — along with fall sports alignments — and released winter sports alignments earlier this year.

See complete alignments below.

------

Prep Baseball

Class 1A, Area 14

Addison

Athens Bible

Cullman Christian

Meek

St. Bernard

Class 2A, Area 11

Cold Springs

Falkville

Sumiton Christian

Winston County

Class 3A, Area 12

Hanceville

Holly Pond

J.B. Pennington

Locust Fork

Vinemont

Class 4A, Area 13

Danville

East Lawrence

Good Hope

West Morgan

Class 5A, Area 14

Lawrence County

Priceville

Russellville

West Point

Class 5A, Area 15

Arab

Brewer

Fairview

Guntersville

Class 6A, Area 13

Cullman

Jasper

Mortimer Jordan

------

Prep Softball

Class 1A, Area 14

Addison

Cullman Christian

Meek

St. Bernard

Class 2A, Area 10

Cold Springs

Sumiton Christian

Winston County

Class 3A, Area 12

Hanceville

Holly Pond

J.B. Pennington

Locust Fork

Vinemont

Class 4A, Area 13

Danville

East Lawrence

Good Hope

West Morgan

Class 5A, Area 14

Lawrence County

Russellville

West Point

Class 5A, Area 15

Arab

Fairview

Guntersville

Scottsboro

Class 6A, Area 13

Cullman

Jasper

Mortimer Jordan

------

Prep Soccer

Class 1A-3A, Area 6

Coosa Christian

Glencoe

J.B. Pennington

St. Bernard

Susan Moore

Class 5A, Area 14

Brewer

Fairview

West Point

Class 6A, Area 13

Cullman

Hartselle

Jasper

Mortimer Jordan

------

Prep Track & Field

Class 1A, Section 3

Addison

Brilliant

Cherokee

Covenant Christian

Cullman Christian

Hackleburg

Lynn

Marion County

Meek

Phillips

Pickens County

St. Bernard

South Lamar

Vina

Class 2A, Section 4

Aliceville

Belgreen

Cold Springs

Decatur Heritage

Falkville

Lamar County

Lexington

Mars Hill Bible

Red Bay

Sulligent

Tharptown

Winston County

Class 3A, Section 3

Brindlee Mountain

Fyffe

Geraldine

Glencoe

Holly Pond

J.B. Pennington

Locust Fork

Ohatchee

Piedmont

Randolph County

Saks

Walter Wellborn

Weaver

Westbrook Christian

Class 3A, Section 4

ASCTE

Carbon Hill

Clements

Colbert County

Colbert Heights

Elkmont

Hanceville

Lauderdale County

Phil Campbell

Rogers

Sheffield

Vinemont

Whitesburg Christian

Winfield

Class 4A, Section 4

Brooks

Central Florence

Cordova

Curry

Danville

Deshler

Dora

East Lawrence

Fayette County

Good Hope

Haleyville

Hamilton

Hatton

West Limestone

West Morgan

Wilson

Class 5A, Section 4

Arab

Ardmore

Boaz

Brewer

Douglas

East Limestone

Fairview

Guntersville

Lawrence County

Priceville

Russellville

Sardis

Scottsboro

West Point

Class 6A, Section 4

Athens

Buckhorn

Columbia

Cullman

Decatur

Fort Payne

Hartselle

Hazel Green

Jasper

Lee-Huntsville

Mae Jemison

Mortimer Jordan

Muscle Shoals

------

Prep Tennis

Class 1A-3A, Section 4

Cullman Christian

Faith Christian

St. Bernard

Sylvania

Victory Christian

Westbrook Christian

Class 4A-5A, Section 8

Brooks

Central Florence

Deshler

Haleyville

Priceville

Russellville

West Point

Wilson

Class 6A, Section 7

Cullman

Decatur

Gardendale

Hartselle

Jasper

Mortimer Jordan

------

Prep Golf (Boys)

Class 1A-2A, Section 3

Appalachian

Cedar Bluff

Cleveland

Cullman Christian

Decatur Heritage

Falkville

North Sand Mountain

Pisgah

Section

Skyline

Southeastern

Susan Moore

Valley Head

West End

Woodville

Class 1A-2A, Section 4

Athens Bible

Belgreen

Brilliant

Cold Springs

Hackleburg

Lexington

Lindsay Lane

Marion County

Mars Hill Bible

Meek

Red Bay

Sulligent

Tanner

Waterloo

Winston County

Class 3A, Section 3

Asbury

Collinsville

Fyffe

Geraldine

Holly Pond

J.B. Pennington

Locust Fork

Ohatchee

Piedmont

Saks

Sylvania

Vinemont

Weaver

Class 4A, Section 4

Brooks

Central Florence

Curry

Danville

Deshler

East Lawrence

Good Hope

Haleyville

Hamilton

Hatton

St. John Paul II

West Limestone

Westminster Christian

West Morgan

Wilson

Class 5A, Section 4

Arab

Ardmore

Boaz

Brewer

Douglas

East Limestone

Fairview

Guntersville

Lawrence County

Priceville

Russellville

Sardis

Scottsboro

West Point

Class 6A, Section 4

Athens

Buckhorn

Columbia

Cullman

Decatur

Fort Payne

Hartselle

Hazel Green

Lee-Huntsville

Mae Jemison

Muscle Shoals

Randolph

------

Prep Golf (Girls)

Class 1A-3A, Section 3

Appalachian

Asbury

Cedar Bluff

Cleveland

Falkville

Fyffe

Geraldine

Holly Pond

Locust Fork

North Sand Mountain

Ohatchee

Piedmont

Pisgah

Saks

Section

Skyline

Southeastern

Sylvania

Valley Head

Vinemont

Westbrook Christian

West End

Woodville

Class 1A-3A, Section 4

Athens Bible

Belgreen

Colbert County

Colbert Heights

Cold Springs

Elkmont

Hackleburg

Lexington

Lindsay Lane

Madison Academy

Marion County

Meek

Phil Campbell

Rogers

Sulligent

Tanner

Waterloo

Whitesburg Christian

Winfield

Class 4A-5A, Section 4

Ardmore

Boaz

Brewer

Central Florence

Curry

Danville

Deshler

East Lawrence

East Limestone

Fairview

Good Hope

Haleyville

Hamilton

Hatton

Lawrence County

Madison County

Priceville

Randolph

Rogers

Russellville

St. John Paul II

West Limestone

Westminster Christian

West Morgan

West Point

Class 6A, Section 4

Athens

Buckhorn

Columbia

Cullman

Decatur

Fort Payne

Hartselle

Hazel Green

Lee-Huntsville

Mae Jemison

Muscle Shoals

Randolph