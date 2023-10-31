PREP SPORTS: Addison's Wilkins named Athlete of the Week

Oct. 31—Jed Wilkins has been a model of consistency for Addison's football team all season long.

The junior standout continued his outstanding work last Friday night, racking up four touchdowns in a 54-0 victory over Phillips.

Wilkins recorded 84 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just three carries, completed 2 of 2 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown (a 91-yard shovel pass to Jordan Hubbert) and returned a punt 60 yards for another score.

It was his fifth time eclipsing 200 total offensive/special teams yards this season. He also intercepted a pass on defense.

Wilkins is The Times' Athlete of the Week.

Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.

Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.

Check out other notable performances from Monday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 28 below.

▶ Braden Luker, Addison: Had an interception return for a touchdown against Phillips.

▶ Josh Winfrey, Cold Springs: Had 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Tuscaloosa Academy.

▶ Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs: Won the county meet title with a time of 15:36.61.

▶ Reagan Parris, Cold Springs: Won the county meet title with a time of 20:01.69.

▶ Jackson Sessions, Cullman: Had 20 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns against Etowah.

▶ Tanner Gaines, Cullman: Completed 11 of 18 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns against Etowah. Had a rushing touchdown.

▶ Wyatt Buchanan, Cullman: Had five catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns against Etowah.

▶ Kolt Redding, Fairview: Had two touchdown passes against Russellville.

▶ Colten Whatley, Good Hope: Completed 10 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns against Oneonta. Had seven carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.

▶ Tucker Malin, Good Hope: Had four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns against Oneonta.

▶ Mason Drake, Good Hope: Had 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown against Oneonta.

▶ Carter Rutherford, Good Hope: Had 92 all-purpose yards against Oneonta.

▶ Eli Clements, Hanceville: Had eight tackles (1.5 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble against Fultondale.

▶ Sawyer Olinger, Holly Pond: Had 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Cleveland. Had 57 passing yards and a touchdown.

▶ Brody Howard, Holly Pond: Had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch against Cleveland.

▶ Rush Sandlin, Vinemont: Completed 3 of 5 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns against Asbury. Had 38 rushing yards.

▶ Josh Rhodes, Vinemont: Had four carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns against Asbury. Had a 10-yard touchdown pass.

▶ Kayden Henderson, Vinemont: Had eight carries for 47 yards and a touchdown against Asbury.

▶ Diego Rodriguez, Vinemont: Had two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown against Asbury.

▶ Dawson Wilhite, Vinemont: Had a 32-yard touchdown catch against Asbury.

▶ Malachi Adams, Vinemont: Had a 10-yard touchdown catch against Asbury.

▶ Hunter Hensley, West Point: Had 127 rushing yards and a touchdown against Brewer. Had 37 passing yards.

▶ Chance Aldridge, West Point: Had seven tackles, two pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown against Brewer.

▶ Dawson Smith, West Point: Had eight tackles (two for loss), three quarterback hurries and a rushing touchdown against Brewer.

▶ Omar Segundo, West Point: Had seven tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup and two field goals against Brewer.

▶ Parker Marks, West Point: Had nine tackles, two pass breakups and 37 receiving yards against Brewer.

▶ Eli Sims, West Point: Had six tackles and three pass breakups against Brewer.

▶ JD Cochran, West Point: Had 10 tackles against Brewer.

▶ Ollie Howell, West Point: Had 85 rushing yards against Brewer.