Prep softball: Woodrow, Shady pick up victories

Apr. 24—PREP SOFTBALL

Woodrow Wilson 5, Bluefield 3

bluefield — Brooke Bird's two-run double gave Woodrow Wilson the lead and Kacie Fraley's run-scoring single capped off the sixth-inning comeback for a 5-3 win over Bluefield.

The Beavers had taken the lead in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back solo home runs from Grace Richardson and Madison Lawson.

Fraley hit a two-run homer for the Flying Eagles.

Woodrow will host Independence Thursday at 6 p.m. Bluefield will visit Summers County at 5:30 p.m.

Shady Spring 2, Liberty 1

Kendra Pizzino's two-out single drove in Walker in the sixth inning allowed Shady Spring to squeeze by Liberty 2-1.

Katie Mullens drove in Liberty's lone run in the top of the first. Avary Bragg answered in the bottom half with an RBI single.

Jenna Joyce went the distance on the mound for Shady. She struck out 13 and didn't walk a batter while allowing six hits.

Shady will go to Nicholas County in a key sectional battle Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Liberty will visit Westside at 6 p.m.