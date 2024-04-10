PREP SOFTBALL: Westville takes down PBL

Apr. 9—WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team had 11 hits as they beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-1 on Tuesday.

Winning pitcher Lilly Kiesel had eight strikeouts on the mound and had a triple, two doubles and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Abby Sabalaskey had three hits and four RBIs, Lani Gondzur had three hits and two RBIs and Daylin Zaayer had two RBIs.

The Tigers are 13-1 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.

At Westville

Westville 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1

PBL'010'0'— '1 '2' 3

Westville'393'1'—'16'11'1

WP — Lilly Kiesel. LP — Busboom. Two or more hits — W: Lani Gondzur 3, Kiesel 3, Abby Sabalaskey 3. 2B — PBL: Lavender W: Kiesel 2, Gondzur, Sabalaskey, Layla Atwood. 3B — W: Kiesel. RBIs — PBL: Lavender W: Sabalaskey 4, Kiesel 2, Gondzur 2, Daylin Zaayer 2.