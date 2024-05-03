PREP SOFTBALL: Westville shuts out Watseka for tie

May 2—WESTVILLE — The Westville softball team clinched a tie for the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Thursday with a 10-0 win over Watseka.

Abby Sabalaskey had 10 strikeouts on the mound and gave up only four hits for the Tigers, while Lilly Kiesel had three hits with a home run and four RBIs, Jazmyn Bennett had a home run and two RBIs, Daylin Zaayer and Peyton Sabalaskey each had solo home runs, Laney Cook had thee hits and Madison Jones had two hits.

The Tigers are 22-2 and will face Oakwood on Friday for a chance to win the conference outright.

At Westville

Westville 10, Watseka 0

Watseka'000'000'— '0 '4' 2

Westville'000'028'—'10'13'0

WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Sarah Parsons. Two or more hits — Wa: Parsons 3 Westville: Laney Cook 3, Lilly Kiesel 3, Madison Jones, Daylin Zaayer. 2B — W: Cook 2, Kiesel. 3B — W: Abby Sabalaskey. HR — W: Kiesel, Zaayer, Peyton Sabalaskey, Jazmyn Bennett. RBIs — W: Kiesel 4, Bennett 2, Zaayer, Peyton Sabalaskey.