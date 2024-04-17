PREP SOFTBALL: Westville falls to Monticello

Apr. 16—MONTICELLO — The Westville softball team took to the road to face Monticello and lost 7-4.

Layla Atwood had two RBIs for the Tigers, while Abby Sabalaskey had two hits and a RBI, Laney Cook had a RBI and Lani Gondzur had two hits.

The Tigers drop to 15-2 and will stay in non-conference play on Wednesday against LeRoy.

At Monticello

Monticello 7, Westville 4

Westville'210'000'1'— '4 '9' 1

Monticello'320'002'x'—'7'11'0

WP — Stoffel. LP — Layla Atwood. Two or more hits — W: Lani Gondzur, Abby Sabalaskey M: Miller 3, Patton, Walsh 2B — W: Gondzur, Sabalaskey, Daylin Zaayer M: Miller, Stoffel. RBIs — W: Atwood 2, Sablaskey, Laney Cook M: Miller 3, Walsh, Berry, Stoffel, Schweitzer.