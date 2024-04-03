PREP SOFTBALL: Westville beats North Vermillion in five

Apr. 2—CAYUGA, Ind. — The Westville softball team made quick work of North Vermillion on Tuesday, getting a 18-7 win in five innings.

Layla Atwood had a grand slam with five RBIs for the Tigers, who had 16 hits, while Dannika Hamer had a home run and three RBIs, Laney Cook had two hits and two RBIs, Lani Gondzur had two RBIs, winning pitcher Lilly Kiesel had two singles and a RBI, and Jazmyn Bennett and Daylin Zaayer each had three singles.

Ava Jumps had two homers and three RBIs for the Falcons, while Addie Burns had a home run and four RBIs.

The Tigers are 11-1 and will face Watseka on Friday. The Falcons will play Parke Heritage on Wednesday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Cayuga, Ind.

Westville 18, North Vermillion 7

Westville'136'62'— '18 '16' 0

N. Vermillion'340'00'—'7'8'4

WP — Lilly Kiesel. LP — Willow Campbell. Two or more hits — W: Jazmyn Bennett 3, Daylin Zaayer 3, Layla Atwood, Laney Cook, Dannika Hamer, Lilly Kiesel NV: Ava Jumps 3, Addie Burns, R. Campbell. 2B — NV: Burns, R. Campbell. HR — W: Atwood (Grand Slam), Hamer. NV: Jumps 2, Burns. RBIs — W: Atwood 5, Hamer 3, Cook 2, Lani Gondzur 2, Kiesel NV: Burns 4, Jumps 3.

Records — Westville 11-1 overall. North Vermillion 0-2.