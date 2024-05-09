PREP SOFTBALL: Vinemont splits pair at East Regional

May 8—Vinemont bounced back from a first-round loss at Wednesday's East Regional in Albertville to pick up a win in the consolation bracket and keep its season alive.

The Eagles fell to Class 3A No. 10 Hokes Bluff 15-5 in their opener before knocking off Geraldine 7-3 to extend their stay into Thursday, where they'll face Glencoe at 10:45 a.m. in a win-or-go-home game.

See capsules below.

------

Vinemont 7, Geraldine 3

The Eagles raced out to a fast start, plating four runs in the first inning.

Katelyn Evans roped a two-run double before Maci Smith followed with an RBI single and later scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0. Later in the game, Arleigh Thomason sacrificed home Abby Kuykendall for the Eagles' fifth run, and Emma Dortch and Haley Millwood each hit RBI singles.

Dortch recorded three hits, while Smith and Haley Millwood each netted two. Thomason, Callie Millwood, Evans, Brooklyn Knott and Kuykendall tallied one hit apiece.

Thomason, meanwhile, allowed just two earned runs in her complete game effort.

------

No. 10 Hokes Bluff 15, Vinemont 5

The Eagles trailed by just two in the fourth inning, but Hokes Bluff plated the final eight runs — including a six-run sixth — to put Wednesday's first-round game away.

Dortch (RBI groundout) and Haley Millwood (RBI single) helped provide early scores for Vinemont before Thomason sandwiched an RBI single between a pair of bases-loaded walks by Kuykendall and Callie Millwood to make it 7-5.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, it was all Hokes Bluff from there.

Thomason and Smith netted two hits apiece for Vinemont, while Haley Millwood, Evans, Dortch and Kuykendall each notched one.