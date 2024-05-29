Prep softball: Trojans fall twice to Bloodhounds in Southeast opener

May 28—FORT MADISON — The first inning of Southeast Conference play this season started on a good note for the Fairfield softball team.

The next eight innings, however, were a much different story.

Fort Madison responded to an RBI double by Leah Helmick in the top of the first inning by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the frame, leading the Bloodhounds to a 16-2 win in a three-inning opening-game at the Baxter Sports Complex. Emma Snaadt shut out Fairfield over the first innings of game two, allowing Fort Madison to build a nine-run lead on the way to a 14-1 win in the nightcap of the Tuesday afternoon doubleheader matinee.

"We're pretty thin. We don't have a lot of room to move people around," Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. "We'll need a few young kids to fill in. We've dropped way too many fly balls so far this season. I had a coach once tell me that fly balls should be dropped zero number of times during the season. Those are gifts. It's like throwing away a $1,000 bill."

Five more errors in game one against the Bloodhounds did not help the cause of Fairfield game-one starting pitcher Laney Norris, who gave up just five earned runs over two innings. Fort Madison scored 11 unearned runs, taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the Trojan defense leading to 14 hits including a home run, three RBI and three runs scored by Alivia Holmes.

Helmick added two more hits in game two for Fairfield while Lilly Bergren connected on her second hit of the doubleheader. Faith Jones singled and drove in a run in the nightcap, scoring Norris in the sixth inning to break up the shutout bid of Snaadt before the Bloodhounds clinched the sweep scoring five times in the bottom of the sixth.

Fairfield (1-3, 0-2 Southeast) will see Fort Madison again on Thursday. The two teams will complete their three-game regular-season conference series with a varsity match-up in Fairield starting at approximatley 7:30 p.m.

Columbus 14, Pekin 12

PEKIN — Katelynn Schultz connected on two of Pekin's five hits, driving in two of Pekin's 12 runs in a wild Southeast Iowa Superconference north division slugfest with the Wildcats on Thursday.

Myah Bainbridge added a pair of hits, driving in one run while scoring a team-high three runs for the Panthers. The two teams combined to draw 25 walks over the seven innings of action.

Pekin (0-2, 0-2 SEI north) hosts Van Buren County on Wednesday.