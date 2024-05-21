Prep softball Top 10: No doubt, it's Mililani at the top

Mililani took over the top spot on April 8 and never relinquished.

The Lady Trojans powered and finessed through a state-championship run and closed the season No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. Coach Rose Antonio's team finished 14-1 in OIA and HHSAA play. Mililani routed Kalani 15-1 (5 innings), then edged Campbell 3-2 before pummeling Kamehameha 14-1 (5 innings) for the crown.

The state championship is the fourth in Mililani's history. The first was in 2005 under Mike Okimoto. Then came Antonio's era with titles in '09, '14 and this season.

Kamehameha, Campbell, Maryknoll and Baldwin round out the first five.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Final

May 20, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Mililani (8) (14-1 overall) 80 1

> (11-1 OIA reg. season, 3-0 playoffs, 3-0 HHSAA)

> def. No. 9 Kalani, 15-1 (5 inn)

> def. No. 7 Campbell, 3-2

> def. No. 2 Kamehameha, 14-1 (5 inn)

2. Kamehameha (14-6 overall) 72 2

> (9-3 ILH reg. season, 1-0 tiebreaker, 2-2 playoffs, 2-1 HHSAA)

> def. No. 4 Leilehua, 13-3 (5 inn)

> def. No. 5 Baldwin, 14-1 (5 inn)

> lost to No. 1 Mililani, 14-1 (5 inn)

3. Campbell (13-5 overall) 62 7

> (10-2 OIA reg. season, 1-2 playoffs, 2-1 HHSAA)

4. Maryknoll (12-7 overall) 47 3

> (9-3 ILH reg. season, 0-1 tiebreaker, 2-2 playoffs, 0-1 HHSAA)

> lost to No. 7 Campbell, 8-6

5. Baldwin (15-1 overall) 43 5

> (12-0 MIL, 2-0 playoffs, 1-1 HHSAA)

> def. No. 8 Baldwin, 12-11

> lost to No. 2 Kamehameha, 14-1 (5 inn()

6. Leilehua (13-5 overall) 38 4

> (9-3 OIA, 3-1 playoffs, 1-1 HHSAA)

> def. Waiakea, 14-1 (5 inn)

> lost to No. 2 Kamehameha, 13-3 (5 inn)

7. Kapolei (10-8 overall) 30 8

> (6-6 OIA, 3-1 playoffs, 1-1 HHSAA)

> def. Waianae, 10-0 (5 inn)

> lost to No. 5 Baldwin, 12-11

8. Punahou (8-4 ILH reg. season, 5-2 playoffs) 26 6

9. Kapaa (15-0 overall) 24 10

> (12-0 KIF, 3-0 HHSAA D-II)

> def. Kohala, 23-4 (5 inn)

> def. Aiea, 11-4

> def. Pac-Five, 13-1 (5 inn)

10. Kalani (13-4 overall) 12 9

> (10-2 OIA, 2-1 playoffs, 1-1 HHSAA)

> def. Maui, 19-3 (5 inn)

> lost to No. 1 Mililani, 15-1 (5 inn)

Also receiving votes: 'Iolani 4, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Mid-Pacific 1.