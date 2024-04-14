Prep softball: Shady Spring defeats rival Independence

Apr. 13—Shady Spring scored six runs in the first inning and Avary Bragg got the win in her pitching debut in an 11-3, six-inning victory over Independence Saturday in Shady Spring.

The game was a makeup from a rainout on March 26.

Kaylee Waddell was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, a triple and three runs batted in for the Tigers.

Bragg, a sophomore, pitched for the first time this season. She gave up six hits over six innings and two of the Patriots' runs were unearned. She struck out five and walked four.

Bragg also drove in two runs.

Alli Hypes doubled twice and Kassidy Bradbury had a pair of hits for Independence.

The teams will meet in a rematch Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Coal City.

Before then, Shady will host Oak Hill on Monday and play at Midland Trail on Tuesday. Indy will visit Liberty on Monday and host Nicholas County on Tuesday.