PREP SOFTBALL: Seeger loses to Tri-County

May 9—WOLCOTT, Ind. — The Seeger softball team did not have enough firepower on the road on Thursday, losing 16-6 to Tri-County in five innings.

Keisha Inman had two RBIs for the Patriots, while Autumn Plunkett and Kaylyn Wheeler each had one RBI and Viv Middleton had two hits.

The Patriots will travel to Crawfordsville on Friday.

At Wolcott, Ind.

Tri-County 16, Seeger 6

Seeger'031'02'— '6 '4' 5

Tri-County'612'07'—'16'13'2

WP — Grace Luck. LP — Autumn Plunkett. Two or more hits — S: Viv Middleton TC: Bella Dominguez 3, Ariana Dominguez, Lyzzy Bahler, Lauren Bledsoe. 2B — S: Middleton TC: Bella Dominguez, Ariana Dominguez. 3B — S: Kaylyn Wheeler. TC: Luck, Bella Dominguez. RBIs — S: Keisha Inman 2, Wheeler, Plunkett TC: Kendall Anderson 3, Bella Dominguez 2, Ariana Dominguez 2, Luck 2, Bahler 2, Madilyn Nevitt 2, Bledsoe.