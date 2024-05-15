PREP SOFTBALL: Schlarman falls to Milford in semi

May 14—GEORGETOWN — The Schlarman Academy softball team had won the last two games for their first winning streak.

On Tuesday, the streak and the season ended as the Hilltoppers lost 12-4 to Milford in an IHSA Class 1A regional.

Addison Forsyth had two hits and a RBI for Schlarman, while Irene Rangel had a double.

Abby Storm had two doubles and four RBIs for Milford, while Addison Lucht had three hits and two RBIs and Kami Muehling had two hits with seven strikeouts on the mound.

At Milford

Milford 12, Schlarman 4

Schlarman'000'201'1'— '4 '5' 9

Milford'230'403'x'—'12'9'1

WP — Kami Muehling. LP — Deana Linares. Two or more hits — SA: Addison Forsyth M: Addison Lucht 3, Muehling, Abby Storm. 2B — SA: Irene Rangel M: Storm 2 3B — M: Lucht. RBIs — SA: Forsyth M: Storm 4, Lucht 2.