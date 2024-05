PREP SOFTBALL: Salt Fork falls to GCMS in four

Apr. 30—GIBSON CITY — The Salt Fork softball team had a rough time on the road on Tuesday, losing 19-0 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Sailor Pacot, Karli McGee and Raina Conner each had a hit for the Storm, who are 6-12 and will next play Seeger on Thursday.