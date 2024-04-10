PREP SOFTBALL: Salt Fork falls to Fisher

Apr. 9—FISHER — The Salt Fork softball team saw itself in a tight game with Fisher on Tuesday.

The Storm's Karli McGee and the Bunnies' Leah Graves battled through seven innings with both pitchers giving up three hits each, but Fisher was able to get a run across in the sixth inning to get the win.

McGee had eight strikeouts, while Alexa Jamison had a double for Salt Fork.

Kimberly Schoonover had the lone RBI for Fisher.

The Storm will host Watseka on Friday.

At Fisher

Fisher 1, Salt Fork 0

Salt Fork'000'000'0'— '0 '3' 1

Fisher'000'001'x'—'1'3'0

WP — Leah Graves. LP —Karli McGee. 2B — SF: Alexa Jamison. RBIs — F: Kimberly Schoonover.