PREP SOFTBALL: Salt Fork cruises past PBL

May 9—CATLIN — The Salt Fork softball team had 13 hits as they were able to beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-0 on Thursday.

Brilynn Barnett and three RBIs for the Storm, while Alexa Jamison and Madison Harden each had two hits and two RBIs, Sailor Pacot and Karli McGee each had two hits and a RBI and Ava Ringstrom and Michelle Ford each had one RBI.

McGee had six strikeouts and only gave up three hits for the Storm, who are 10-14 and will take on Tuscola on Saturday.

At Catlin

Salt Fork 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

PBL'000'00'— '0 '3' 3

Salt Fork'072'4x'—'13'13'0

WP — Karli McGee. LP — Busboom. Two or more hits — PBL: Busboom SF: Sailor Pacot, Alexa Jamison, Brilynn Barnett, McGee, Madison Harden. 2B — SF: Harden 2, McGee, Ringstrom, Barnett, Pacot. RBIs — SF: Barnett 3, Jamison 2, Harden 2, Pacot, Ringstrom, McGee, Michelle Ford