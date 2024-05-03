PREP SOFTBALL: Salt Fork beat Geo-RF in five innings

May 2—GEORGETOWN — After a scoreless first inning, the Salt Fork softball team went right to work after that.

The Storm scored at least a run in the last four innings to get a 13-1 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.

Michelle Ford had two hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Brilynn Barnett and Karli McGee each had two RBIs, Raina Conner had two hits and a RBI and Ava Ringstrom and Alexa Jamison each had one RBI.

Peyton McComas had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, who will travel to Iroquois West on Friday.

At Georgetown

Salt Fork 13, Geo-RF 1

Salt Fork'052'15'— '13 '9' 0

Geo-RF'000'01'—'1'4'2

WP — Karli McGee. LP —Peyton McComas. Two or more hits — SF: Michelle Ford, Raina Conner GRF: McComas. 2B — SF: Ford, Alexa Jamison, Brilynn Barnett. RBIs — SF: Barnett 2, McGee 2, Ford 2, Conner, Jamison, Ava Ringstrom GRF: McComas