Prep Softball Roundup: Lindsey strikes out 15 in West Morgan victory

Apr. 4—Abby Lindsey struck out 15 batters and allowed three hits to lead West Morgan over Fort Payne, 9-0, on Saturday.

Lindsey also went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kylei Russell had four hits, including a homer and two doubles, with two RBIs, three runs scored, and a stolen base.

Bob Jones 3, West Morgan 0: Lindsey had the Rebels' only hit.

Austin 3, Rogers 1: In Friday's Bob Jones Tournament pool play, Brackin finished with 13 strikeouts and four hits, two walks and one run allowed for the Black Bears. Hilleary had a home run and a triple.

West Morgan 2, Skyline 0: On Friday, Lindsey picked up the win with a 10-strikeout performance.

Buckhorn 5, Austin 4: In pool play Friday at the Bob Jones Tournament, Austin's Lawren Hayes homered in a 5-4 loss to Buckhorn.

Kenley Hilleary had two RBIs for the Black Bears. Mikaylah Fuqua had a hit, a run scored and a stolen base.

Trailing 4-3, Buckhorn scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning that accounted for the winning runs.

Orange Beach 6, Danville 4: Audrey Reed finished with a home run and two RBIs for Danville in the Bob Jones Tournament.

Huntsville 10, Danville 6: Ellie Tucker had three hits and an RBI for Danville.

Mobile Christian 2, West Morgan 1: Kaleigh Powers doubled for the Rebels.