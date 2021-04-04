Prep Softball Roundup: Lindsey strikes out 15 in West Morgan victory

The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Apr. 4—Abby Lindsey struck out 15 batters and allowed three hits to lead West Morgan over Fort Payne, 9-0, on Saturday.

Lindsey also went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kylei Russell had four hits, including a homer and two doubles, with two RBIs, three runs scored, and a stolen base.

Bob Jones 3, West Morgan 0: Lindsey had the Rebels' only hit.

Austin 3, Rogers 1: In Friday's Bob Jones Tournament pool play, Brackin finished with 13 strikeouts and four hits, two walks and one run allowed for the Black Bears. Hilleary had a home run and a triple.

West Morgan 2, Skyline 0: On Friday, Lindsey picked up the win with a 10-strikeout performance.

Buckhorn 5, Austin 4: In pool play Friday at the Bob Jones Tournament, Austin's Lawren Hayes homered in a 5-4 loss to Buckhorn.

Kenley Hilleary had two RBIs for the Black Bears. Mikaylah Fuqua had a hit, a run scored and a stolen base.

Trailing 4-3, Buckhorn scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning that accounted for the winning runs.

Orange Beach 6, Danville 4: Audrey Reed finished with a home run and two RBIs for Danville in the Bob Jones Tournament.

Huntsville 10, Danville 6: Ellie Tucker had three hits and an RBI for Danville.

Mobile Christian 2, West Morgan 1: Kaleigh Powers doubled for the Rebels.

Recommended Stories