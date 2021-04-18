Prep softball roundup: Hartselle slips past Florence, 9-8

Apr. 18—Hartselle scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good and beat Florence 9-8 on Friday.

Jada Henderson tied the contest at 8-8 with a single that drove in Lillyanna Cartee. Mary Elizabeth Booth singled home Henderson with the eventual game-winning run.

Larissa Preuitt and Kaelyn Jones each homered for Hartselle. Cartee doubled twice and scored three runs. Henderson finished with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.

—

Hartselle 7, Fort Payne 4: Brantley Drake and Jones had a home run apiece for Hartselle. Jenna Smith was the winning pitcher.

—

Elkmont 15, Tanner 0: Abbie Broadway and Alyssa Harwell combined to no-hit Tanner in four innings. Broadway had seven strikeouts and no walks in three innings. Harwell struck out two batters and walked one. Broadway also had a home run and three RBIs. Paige Robinson added three hits, including a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brilee Miller doubled twice, singled, drove in four runs and scored a run.

—

Elkmont 7, East Limestone 5: Robinson and Harwell each had a home run for the Red Devils.

Kaci Sharp homered, walked twice and drove in three runs for East Limestone.

—

Austin 4, Lexington County (Tenn.) 2: Kenley Hilleary pitched a six-inning complete game with 12 strikeouts for the Black Bears. Hilleary went 3-for-3 with an RBI at the plate.

—

Athens 8, Russellville 3: Haley Waggoner, Emily Simon and Jordyn Johnson each had a home run for the Golden Eagles. Simon had 10 strikeouts in four innings as the winning pitcher.

—

Priceville 14, Randolph 2: Abigail Garrison, Bentley Black and Maddie Black each homered for the Bulldogs. Kylie Hendrix was the winning pitcher.

—

Hatton 10, Daphne 3: Kailyn Quails led the Hornets with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Ashlyn Potter had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Bradyn Mitchell was the winning pitcher.

—

Rogers 1, Hatton 0: Mitchell had two walks for Hatton, which was held hitless.

—

West Morgan 5, Loretto (Tenn.) 1: Abby Lindsey picked up the win for the Rebels with 10 strikeouts, two walks and one hit allowed in five innings. Karly Terry had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.

Story continues

—

Lexington 4, West Morgan 1: Zoey Brewington finished with a hit, a run scored and a stolen base.

—

Lawrence County 4, Russellville 3: On Thursday, Madelyn Ray, Rylie Terry and Sadie Thompson each had a home run for the Red Devils.

—

Saturday's games

—

Athens 9, Grissom 1: Emily Simon totaled 11 strikeouts in four innings to lead Athens past Grissom on Saturday.

Simon also had a single and two RBIs. Molly Gilbert finished with three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Athens broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the bottom of the second inning.

—

Athens 8, Fort Payne 2: Emily Simon, Jordyn Johnson and Katie Simon each homered for the Golden Eagles. Katie Simon was also the winning pitcher.

—

Hartselle 5, McNairy Central 3: Kaelyn Jones led Hartselle with three hits, including a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and a steal.

—

Hartselle 6, Lawrence County 2: Jada Henderson finished with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored for the Tigers.

—

Ardmore 5, Elkmont 0: Ella Singletary had seven strikeouts for Ardmore. Madelyn Simmons had a home run and two RBIs. Sydney Sanders had two doubles, a single and two RBIs.

Alyssa Harwell had a double and a single for Elkmont.

—

West Morgan 15, Cherokee 0: Kylei Russell led the Rebels with five RBIs. Karly Terry went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base. Terry was also the winning pitcher.

—

Muscle Shoals 7, Athens 3: Haley Waggoner had a home run for Athens.

—

Lexington 6, Hatton 3: Mallory Lane had a double and two RBIs for Hatton.

—

Austin 3, Hatton 2: Lane drove in a run.

—

Austin 3, West Morgan 0: Katie Bracken had 12 strikeouts in six innings for Austin. Kenley Hilleary had two sacrifice flies.

Claire Reeves had a hit and a stolen base for the Rebels.

—

Hartselle 3, Austin 1: Karsi Lentz picked up the win for the Tigers. Larissa Preuitt had a double and a run scored.

Katie Davis totaled two hits for Austin.

—

Hartselle 10, Athens 9: Hartselle won the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after Athens scored three runs in the top of the frame.

Henderson, Emma Parker and Larissa Preuitt each homered for the Tigers.

Anna Carder led Athens with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBIs and a run scored.

—

East Limestone 5, Elkmont 4: Amaya Green had a home run and two RBIs for East Limestone.

Brylee Boger led Elkmont with two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

—

Hatton 3, Florence 2: Bradyn Mitchell scored two runs and pitched a complete game for Hatton.

—

Hardin County (Tenn.) 6, Hatton 2: Lillie McGregor had a triple and a run scored for the Hornets.

—

Austin 11, Daphne 3: On Friday, Kaidence Swoopes and Hilleary each had a home run for the Black Bears.

—

Lawrence County 9, Florence 0: On Friday, McKenzie Hyche picked up the win with two hits allowed, a walk and three strikeouts in five innings. Hyche also homered and drove in two runs.