Prep softball report: Rails, Rebels one step away from repeating

May 28—Proctor will have to defeat Rush City a second time to clinch a return trip to the state Class AA softball tournament, but the Rails will have one win over the Tigers in their back pocket after Tuesday's semifinal in Grand Rapids.

Proctor earned the first berth in Thursday's Section 7AA title game, which has been moved to Braun Park in Cloquet (4 p.m.), by blanking Rush City 2-0 in the semifinals.

Brooklynne Patterson dealed a two-hitter, striking out six batters and walking two.

Proctor broke through offensively in the fourth inning on Annika Burke's RBI double, which scored Patterson. Patterson led off the frame with a single, the two hits serving as Proctor's total for the game. Savannah Verhel, running for Burke, scored Proctor's other run later in the inning on a wild pitch.

Patterson worked around baserunners in each of the last three innings, but the Rails (19-4) held on.

Esko battled its way through the elimination bracket in Section 7AA but after clearing two hurdles, could not navigate the third.

Esko knocked out Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-2 to begin the tripleheader, then got an 11-strikeout two-hit shutout by Kaelyn Foxx to shut down International Falls 2-0 in the second game.

However, Rush City, after falling into the elimination game with the loss to Proctor, got the better of Esko, 4-1, to set up a title game rematch.

Esko's Keira Leach set the tone against the Titans, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in addition to a strong pitching performance.

Leach opened the scoring with a second-inning RBI groundout. After GNK defensive problems extended Esko's lead to three in the fourth inning, Leach doubled it in the sixth, driving in two runs with a double and coming around to score. Leach struck out five and allowed two unearned runs on four hits without a walk.

Against the Broncos, Foxx ran the show until four consecutive Esko hits led to two runs in the sixth inning on a Bailey Plante RBI double and a Hannah Swanson RBI single. Clara Swanson was a team-leading 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Rush City held Esko to just two hits in the nightcap, Esko's only run coming on some aggressive baserunning by Foxx in the third inning.

Foxx and Leach split pitching duties, each going three innings. Foxx allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, while Leach allowed an unearned run on one hit.

Earlier in the day, International Falls came from behind and bounced Barnum 4-2.

Piper Genereau went 3-for-3, while Alizondra Collelo and Danika Olson added two hits apiece, but International Falls scored twice in the fifth inning to tie the game and two more in the sixth to go ahead.

It hasn't always been easy for defending Section 7A champion Moose Lake/Willow River, but the Rebels remained in high gear on Tuesday, bombing Cherry 15-5 in the semifinals at Braun Park in Cloquet.

After surviving an elimination game with top seed Silver Bay, the Tigers will get another shot at the Rebels in Thursday's section final, also in Cloquet.

Cherry actually led 5-3 going to the bottom of the fifth inning, but MLWR blew up the game in the bottom of the fifth with eight runs. After starting the frame with four consecutive singles, the Rebels amassed four more hits, capped off by Hallie Klavu's two-run double, her second hit of the inning after she led off the hit parade.

The Rebels scored four more in the bottom of the sixth to trigger the run rule.

Mackenzie Hoffman and Klavu both finished 3-for-4. Isabella Emmons posted two hits and drove in three runs. Elsie Leino earned the pitching win in relief.

Cherry recovered to eliminate Silver Bay 6-2 to earn the other championship game spot. The Mariners bumped off Ely 11-2 and Carlton/Wrenshall 10-6 in earlier elimination games.

Karly Nelson had a three-run triple in the win over Ely, while Madison Ollman allowed two runs on two hits in the pitching circle.

Against Carlton/Wrenshall, Katie Carpenter and Kinley Nelson had two-hit games as the Mariners put the game away with a seven-run fifth inning. Silver Bay touched up Carlton/Wrenshall ace Abby Mitchell for 10 runs on 10 hits and only struck out four times.

Ely eliminated South Ridge 10-7 in an elimination game despite two hits apiece from Naomi Brewer and Maya Vanderscheuren.

