Prep softball: Redettes continue to roll

CENTERVILLE — It's not just that they've established a winning record this week.

It's how the Centerville softball team is winning. The Redettes, win or lose, are playing at a higher level than they have in several seasons.

After battling for 11 innings with Knoxville for a share of the South Central Conference lead last week, Centerville hasn't let off the gas so far this week. The Redettes put 15 runs on the scoreboard in the first two innings, clinching a second run-rule win this season over Danville at the Lakeview Athletic Complex on Tuesday, 15-1, before putting away an 11-1 five-inning SCC win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday.

"It's very easy to let up when you've got a team in front of you like Danville that you've beaten easily before," Centerville head softball coach Alex Belloma said. "Danville had some momentum. They picked up their first win on Monday, so I'm sure they felt like they could come in here and play us really strong."

Centerville, however, established themselves early as back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Kiera Klum and Payden Hoffman ignited a four-hit rally that put the Redettes up 4-0 after one inning against the Bears. Adriana Howard, getting the night off from the pitching circle, picked up Centerville's third straight RBI hit before moving up to second base on a wild pitch allowing Ava Pfannebecker to bring her junior teammate home with an RBI single of her own.

"We knew that our hitting has been good and our defense has been pretty solid, so if we kept our heads up we'd be able to pull through," Centerville junior lead-off hitter Kenly Shilling said. "We might not have been able to establish ourselves like that a couple of years ago. The progress that we've made is incredible. I love to see it."

"We came out swinging early and hit the ball hard," Belloma added.

The four-run lead backed up a perfect first inning for Kaylee Davis in her second pitching start of the season for the Redettes. Davis was challenged in the top of the second by the Bears as Micah Svoboda singled with two outs to bring home Elizabeth Jensen, cutting Centerville's lead to 4-1.

The Redettes, however, quickly ended the threat as sophomore catcher Rylee Shilling threw out Svoboda trying to take second base with the tying run standing at the plate. Brynlee Carney's lead-off double ignited an 11-run inning as Centerville sent 15 batters to the plate, leading to eight hits including a pair of hits in the same inning from Kenly Shilling and Matty Kovacevich as the top two hitters in the Redette batting order combined to drive in four of the runs in the inning while also scoring four of the 11 runs.

"My first at-bat of the game wasn't the greatest, but once the other girls started hitting, I was fine. I knew I could hit, too," Kenly Shilling said. "I just got up there, got that first base hit and it just kept coming."

Klum would close out the scoring for Centerville in both wins over Danville and EBF with two-run singles. The Redettes again got the line moving twice on Wednesday against the Rockets, answering Megan Lobberecht's two-out RBI double in the top of the third with a two-out scoring rally started by a go-ahead three-run homer off the bat of Hoffman, giving Centerville a sudden 3-1 lead.

"We were able to put the foot on the gas and really took off," Belloma said. "We've been in some great games and some fantastic atmospheres so far this season. I think the girls have really embraced that."

Perhaps no atmosphere in the ultra-competitive SCC softball race has been better than the atmosphere created last Friday at the Lakeview Complex by the Knoxville and Centerville softball teams. Entering the night seeking to maintain at least a share of the conference lead with Cardinal, the teams produced a classic contest that would fit right in with any big postseason game as Howard and Charlye Willis dueled in the pitching circle for 10 scoreless innings.

Knoxville ultimately prevailed in the 11th, pushing a pair of runs across home plate before holding off Centerville in the bottom of the inning to clinch a 2-1 win. Rather than let the loss deflate them, the Redettes instead are using the experience as a positive for a program that is seeking its first winning season since 2018.

"We just needed one more timely hit, but both teams played at such a high level. Adriana really battled for us in the pitching circle," Belloma said. "It gives me a lot of confidence in what type of level we can compete at. Both Adriana and Kaylee got out there and battle every night. Our hitters are getting good at-bats.

"We're doing a lot of little things right so far this year. Hopefully, we can keep building on it and get a lot more wins."

Centerville's win over EBF (6-6, 1-5 SCC) keeps the Redettes right behind No. 10 (2A) Cardinal and Knoxville in the conference standings, tied for third with Chariton just one game behind the Comets and Panthers. Centerville can erase that one game of separation with Cardinal when the two teams face off at the Lakeview Complex on Friday night in another opportunity for the Redettes to establish themselves as a championship contender both in the SCC and beyond.

"Knowing that we stick with good teams in those type of games gives us a lot of encouragement," Kenly Shilling said. "We know we'll soon be able to pull through in those big games. It feels great to know we're right there with the best teams in the conference. This is what we've worked up to."