Prep softball: Redettes battle No. 7 Carlisle in home tournament

May 29—CENTERVILLE — The Carlisle softball team have gained something of a reputation over the years.

In fact, being contenders year in and year our for the state softball championship has given the Wildcats something of a celebrity status over the years. After all, Carlisle has been to the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament 21 times, including a current streak of qualifying for the last five Class 4A state tournaments with championship game appearances in 2019 and 2020 playing for a statewide audience on Iowa Public Television.

"It probably doesn't help our status if that means they're seeing my face on TV," Carlisle head softball coach Jim Flaws joked.

Considered to be one of the best program's in the state, the seventh-ranked (4A) Wildcats battled through the day to pick up three wins on Saturday at the Centerville Redette Classic. Carlisle opened the day with a 17-0 win over Moravia scoring 12 runs in the very first inning of the tournament, before pulling away from Central Lee to secure a 12-4 win with seven different players driving in a run for the Wildcats in their second victory at the IHCC Centerville on-campus softball complex.

Centerville, however, proved just how far they've come in their head-to-head battle with Carlisle to close out their home tournament. The Redettes challenged the Wildcats for six innings on their home diamond just outside Lakeview Elementary, putting at least one runner on base including five runners that were a hit away from scoring before Addesyn Abel finally put away a 2-1 win over Centerville striking out the side in the bottom of the sixth.

"It's a great feeling to stand toe to toe with a team like Carlisle," Centerville head softball coach Alex Belloma said. "I've been telling these girls for the last couple of years that this team is going to do something special. It was just a matter of when that was going to be.

"We started off okay during my first season, jumped up and shocked a few more teams last year to win a few more games than we had. This team just has a different feeling right now. We've got great team chemistry. We have a lot of fun. The girls are joking around with each other and keep each other loose. All of our starters have some varsity experience. We're not starting eighth graders like we had to in the past. That's a big factor, too."

Payden Hoffman got the Redettes off to a strong start in the opening game of the tournament, driving a pitch over the fence with two outs in the opening inning to bring home the first two of Centerville's four runs in a 16-4 win over Danville. Kaylee Davis helped her own cause in the pitching circle against the Bears, driving in two runs one a pair of hits while allowing just one earned run on four hits over three innings, recording seven strikeouts.

"I feel like, towards the end of last season, our confidence really started to trend in the right direction," Centerville senior third baseman Kiera Klum said. "It's just a matter for us of getting all of our bats going at the same time. If we keep our energy up in the dugout, we know we'll be fine. We get our stuff done in practice, then we go out and play our game."

Adriana Howard stepped into the pitching circle in the second game of Saturday's tournament for Centerville, pitching a complete-game two-hit shut out in a 5-0 win over Seymour striking out eight batters over seven innings. At the plate, Howard matched the Warriorettes on her own collecting two hits while driving in two runs setting up the showdown with Carlisle.

"Our defense played well all day. We saw some really good plays from all of our players," Belloma said. "We also kept our mistakes to a minimum. If we don't shoot ourselves in the foot, that gives us a chance when we come to the plate."

Centerville gave themselves early chances to answer runs in the opening two innings of the battle with Carlisle (5-1), getting a two-out double in the opening inning by Klum as well as a two-out walk by Davis who then moved into scoring position on a wild pitch in the second inning. The Redettes moved a runner to second base in each of the first three innings, but could not come up with a clutch two-out hit off Abel, who recorded inning-ending strikeouts in each of the first two innings before coaxing Klum into a fly out to right in the third, protecting Carlisle's 2-0 lead.

"We need to do a little bit of a better job executing at the plate in the future," Belloma said. "To be in that close of a game with a team like Carlisle and have an opportunity to win, I think, puts us in a great position moving forward."

Centerville (3-3) faced another tough challenge on their home diamond on Monday, falling 6-3 to West Marshall as the Trojans put three tiebreaking runs on the board in the sixth inning with three consecutive run-scoring two-out hits by Jenna Randell, Jillian Karsjen and Lillian Fischer snapping the tie.

The Redettes erased a 3-0 deficit against West Marshall (4-1), scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning with a rally started by Rylee Shilling and Brynlee Carney at the bottom of the order. The same part of the order helped the Redettes rally for a season-opening 6-5 South Central Conference win over No. 13 (3A) Chariton that culminated with a walk-off two-out hit by Howard bringing in the final two of Centerville's four runs scored in the seventh.

"We kept hitting sharp balls. Chariton just kept snapping them," Belloma said. "Payden doubled to keep that rally going with two outs in the seventh. I told her that, no matter what happens, she was going to score from second on a hit. We just keep chipping away against teams and don't give up. That's a great sign this early in the season."

Centerville returns to South Central Conference play on Thursday at Clarke.

