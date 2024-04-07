PREP SOFTBALL: Plainsmen's skid moves to four games

Apr. 7—LARAMIE — The Laramie softball team dropped both doubleheader games on the road against Campbell County on Saturday in Gillette.

The losses put the Plainsmen's skid at four games. LHS lost game one 9-8 in extra innings and game two 16-8.

In the first game, Laramie trailed 3-0 through four complete innings. The Camels' allowed the Plainsmen offense to creep back in committing two errors in the top of the fifth.

Carson Milam reached base to start the inning after an error from Campbell County pitcher Avery Gray. Two at-bats later, Paige Kuhn smashed a double to center field advancing Milam to third.

Later in the inning, Hayley Loya singled to left, but an error from the Camels' Isabella Halbrooks allowed Milam, Kuhn and Loya to score. The hit compounded by a defensive mistake tied the game at three.

Campbell County's Lanae Kimbley homered to lead off the next half inning. The Camel's added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a Halbrooks single.

Heading into the top of the seventh, down by three, the Plainsmen got walks from Maddie Doser and Danielle Ramirez. A pair of strikeouts with runners on base had LHS facing it's final out.

However, a three-run homerun from Marison Gomez to straight-away center field tied the game at six. Laramie's late game heroics continued in extras as a fielders choice followed by a triple from Milam gave the Plainsmen an 8-6 lead.

Unfortunately, LHS committed their sixth error of the game allowing the leadoff batter to reach base. The Camel's followed with a double, intentional walk, single and double to win the game.

Kuhn pitched the entire 7 1/3 innings in the circle surrendering nine runs on 12 hits. Only six of those runs were earned as she walked four and struck out four.

In game two, Campbell County's momentum from the end of game one carried over. The Camels posted a seven-run first inning followed by a six-run second.

Laramie refused to go down quietly and answered with an eight-run third. The Plainsmen had seven consecutive baserunners to start the inning including a leadoff homerun from Amanda Kricken.

Later in the inning, Racheal Dean slugged a grandslam to center field scoring Gomez, Emilee Sirdoreus and Doser. After the lineup batted around, Kricken doubled to score Milam before later scoring on a Loya single.

Campbell County (7-2 overall, 3-1 in 4A east conference) added three more in the bottom of the fourth. Sadie Cole started in the circle for the Camels allowing eight hits, eight runs with six earned, walked two and struck out six.

Laramie split time in the circle between Kricken and Calli Cass. Kircken's line spanned 1 1/3 innings while Cass went the remaining 1 2/3 .

Kricken took the loss after allowing 12 runs — seven earned — on eight hits. She allowed three walks and failed to record a strikeout.

Cass allowed four runs on eight hits while walking one and striking another. On the day, Laramie allowed seven unearned runs to cross home plate after committing nine errors.

The Plainsmen (4-5, 1-2) return to the field on April 13 in a home game against Wheatland.