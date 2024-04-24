PREP SOFTBALL: Plainsmen split doubleheader with East

Apr. 24—The Laramie High softball team split a pair of games with visiting Cheyenne East on Tuesday at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex.

The Plainsmen won the conference portion of the doubleheader 9-7, following it up with an 8-7 loss in the nonconference nightcap.

In game one, the Plainsmen jumped out to an early 7-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning. The rally included a three-run home run from Marisol Gomez.

East chipped away at the lead with three runs in the third and two more in the fourth after a two-run homer from Aleah Brooks to cut the Plainsmen's lead to 8-6. Despite the late offensive surge from the Thunderbirds, Laramie was able to hold onto the lead down the stretch to claim the conference win.

Amanda Kricken earned the win on the mound for the Plainsmen, allowing seven runs (four earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks in five innings of work. Calli Cass pitched two innings of relief, allowing no runs on just two hits.

Gomez led Laramie at the dish with three RBI, and Emilee Sirdoreus added two RBI on a pair of doubles. Brooks finished with a game-high four RBI on two hits for East.

In game two, the Thunderbirds built a four-run lead after scoring five runs in the top of the second inning and adding a solo homer from Taylor Hollibaugh in the ensuing frame. Laramie nearly mounted the comeback, but came up short by one run.

Cass took the loss in the pitcher's circle, allowing eight runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Madalyn Doser led Laramie at the plate with a two-RBI double in the first inning.

The Plainsmen (7-12 overall, 2-3 East Conference) will return to action against Cheyenne South (0-12, 0-7) at 4 p.m. Thursday in Laramie.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.