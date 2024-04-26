PREP SOFTBALL: Plainsmen down visiting Bison

Apr. 26—The Laramie High softball took advantage of Cheyenne South's defensive woes to score seven unearned runs Thursday afternoon at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex.

The Plainsmen beat South 10-0 in five innings adding their third win in conference games. All four of the Bison's defensive errors either directly resulted in a run scored, or had a baserunner who reached later crossing home plate.

Laramie broke through with a three-run second inning and added four more in the third. Each of South's errors came during that span.

A pair of fielder's choices resulted two insurance runs for Laramie in the fourth before three consecutive singles in the fifth gave the team its 10th run. Paige Kuhn and teammate Danielle Ramirez had two hits each to pace the Plainsmen.

The Bison's Shyla Rae Stanley recorded South's only hit with a double to leadoff the second inning.

LHS' Calli Cass tossed five one-hit innings in the circle while striking out seven and walking six. South's Charleigh Mellish pitched four complete innings, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits and striking out three with two walks.

LHS (7-12 overall, 2-3 East Conference) travels to Cheyenne for a road game against the Bison (0-12, 0-7) at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.