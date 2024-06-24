Prep softball: Perfect games highlight No. 5 (1A) Sigourney's sweep at Moravia

MORAVIA — It's hard to beat a team without putting a runner on base.

For 11 innings on Saturday, Carly Goodwin and Josephine Moore did their part to make sure that none of the Moravia softball hitters reached first base safely. The all-state cousins combined to strike out 20 batters, pitching a pair of perfect games in both ends of a varsity doubleheader against the Mohawks.

Goodwin, Gatorade's Iowa State Softball Player of the Year, went the distance in the pitching circle in game one retiring all 21 batters faced in a seven-inning perfect game effort that highlighted Sigourney's 14-0 win over the Mohawks. After catching Goodwin's perfect game in the opener, Moore stepped into the pitching circle to deliver four more perfect innings in game two as fifth-ranked (1A) Sigourney walked away with a 12-0 win to complete the sweep at Lady Mohawk Field.

"It tried not to think about it. If somebody did get on base, it wouldn't be as upsetting if you're not thinking about throwing a perfect game," Goodwin said. "Even after all these years, it's still a great thing to accomplish. It's pretty awesome that Josephine was able to go out there and throw a perfect game as well. That's something that doesn't happen very much. That just shows that, no matter who's pitching, we can still do everything to be successful."

Moore was able to take advantage of pitching to Moravia batters that had geared up for seven innings looking to make some successful contact after the hard-throwing Goodwin, who has been throwing over 60 miles-an-hour for the past three seasons. Game two featured several off-speed delivers from Moore, who had Moravia batters swinging early several times racking up six strikeouts over four innings after the 14-strikeout effort from Goodwin.

"I really work on that off-speed. It's one of my best pitches," Moore said after throwing her first varsity perfect game. "Since I'm a little bit of a slower thrower than Carly, it threw off their timing. Throwing that off-speed pitch threw them off even more. We don't really throw a change-up with Carly, so when I throw mine, it really throws hitters off."

Neither Goodwin nor Moore could record perfect games on their own. The Savages had to play flawless defense to prevent Moravia from putting a runner on base, including an amazing running catch in shallow center by second baseman Ava Fisch to preserve Goodwin's perfect game using the memory of a missed catch one week earlier that allowed Collins-Maxwell to score the winning run against Sigourney at the Oskaloosa Indian Classic to help make the best defensive play of the day at Moravia.

"I knew what I messed up on. I just had to take a better angle at it," Fisch said. "I didn't really think I had a chance to make the catch when it was hit, but I just kept going and ran through until I was certain I could get it. (Sigourney centerfielder) Amiya (Smallwood) had to put on the breaks to allow me to get to the ball.

"It was a big moment at the time. I didn't realize just how big it was going to be keeping Carly's perfect game alive."

Smallwood would clinch Goodwin's perfect game, catching the final fly out off the bat of Breegan Ellison, who was robbed of the potential hit in the fourth by Fisch's running catch. Ellison was able to make contact off Goodwin in all three trips to the plate and, along with Natalie Main, were the only Mohawk players that did not strikeout in the contest.

"Being able to make contact three times against one of the state's best pitchers, Breegan walked away with a smile on her face," Moravia head softball coach Ashley Beals said. "She's struggled at times this season just because we do see some slower pitching in our (Bluegrass) conference. For Breegan to turn around, put three balls in play and nearly get a hit against someone like Carly Goodwin, that's a win for her.

"We made those pitchers earn those perfect games."

Erin Dawson denied Moravia's best hitter, Layla Ewing, twice to help secure Goodwin's perfect game snagging a line drive at first base to open the seventh inning. Ella Bruns, starting in her first year of varsity softball for the Savages at third base, made two big plays in each game throwing out Alexa Bedford to open the fifth inning in game one before opening the second game fielding a ball off the bat of Ewing that was deflected by Moore in the pitching circle to keep the Mohawks from opening the game with their first baserunner of the game.

"Defensively, I thought we played really well," Sigourney head softball coach Shelly Streigle said. "Ava played awesome all day for us. She's been playing really well as of late. The girls didn't let Moravia get a base runner on. That's huge for Carly and Josephine to know they've got a great defense playing behind them.

"I know anytime I got out there to pitch, my teammates are going to have my back," Goodwin added. "Anytime a ball gets put in play, I've got confidence that they'll be able to make a play on it."

Both pitchers made an impact at the plate during the doubleheader for Sigourney. Goodwin led the Savages with five combined hits, going 4-5 in the opening game with a double, an RBI and two runs scored while Moore connected on her team-leading eighth home run in game two opening the third inning with a solo shot over the fence in left bringing home the first of Sigourney's seven runs in the inning.

"I just really work hard," Moore said. "We all work hard and it all pays off."

Besides clinching Goodwin's no-hitter with a catch in center, Smallwood added two hits in game one for Sigourney including a bases-clearing triple in the opening inning that brought in the first three runs of the doubleheader. Dani Aller matched Goodwin with five hits in the doubleheader, going 3-5 with two doubles and three runs scored in game one with two more hits, two more runs scored and two more runs driven in for the Savages in game two.

Sigourney returns home this week, welcoming in Albia on Friday after wrapping up South Iowa Cedar League play against Iowa Valley on Monday. Last Wednesday's 3-2 win over English Valleys clinched the SICL title for the fifth-ranked (1A) Savages.

Moravia (12-18) returns to Bluegrass Conference play at home on Tuesday against Lamoni after stepping out of conference on Monday for a trip to Mount Ayr. The Mohawks will also compete in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament on Thursday.