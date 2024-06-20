Prep softball: Pence pitches third straight shutout for Lady Dees

BLOOMFIELD — The last runs given up by Grace Pence cost her a chance at her eighth win in the pitching circle this season.

Ali Henry's one-out RBI single to left in the top of the seventh on Friday brought Macy Jacobson with the go-ahead run off Pence, lifting Clarke to a 4-3 South Central Conference win over Albia. The loss dropped the Lady Dees to 8-8, putting the hopes of securing the program's 11th straight 20-win season in jeopardy.

That hit by Henry almost one week ago is proving to be very significant. It's the last run-scoring hit any team has collected off Albia's sophomore pitcher.

Pence tossed her third consecutive complete-game shutout on Tuesday at Davis County, extending her run of consecutive scoreless innings to 20 straight allowing just four hits to the Mustangs in a 10-0 South Central Conference victory. Over those 20 scoreless innings, Pence has allowed just nine total hits leading Albia to three consecutive wins, the longest streak since the Lady Dees got off to a 3-0 start to the season.

Suddenly, at 11-9 on the season and 5-5 in the SCC, Pence and the Lady Dees are starting to look very much like the same team that has been one of the most reliably successful program's in southern Iowa over the past decade. For Pence, the secret to that success has been to keep a simple approach to each inning out in the pitching circle.

"I just focus on going out there and get the outs defensively to hand it over to our offense," Pence said. "Now that we've been through the conference once and are starting to play everyone the second time this season, we're trying to avenge some of those tough losses we suffered earlier in the season."

Davis County certainly fits that bill. The Mustangs had just one SCC win entering Tuesday's game, a 5-4 victory over Albia back on May 30 getting five runs on five hits and three walks over three innings off Pence.

Less than three weeks later, Pence didn't walk one Davis County batter. Only once in seven innings did the Mustangs put more than one runner on base when Hallie Husted and Ashlyn Olinger connected on consecutive hits in the bottom of the fourth, threatening to cut into or erase Albia's 2-0 lead.

Pence responded by forcing Ella Day to pop up to second, protecting the two-run lead while getting Albia's offense back up to the plate. The Lady Dees took advantage of two Mustang errors to open the fifth inning, putting three runs on the board with RBI hits by Avery Halstead and Sydney Hoskins pushing Albia's lead to 5-0.

"It's all coming together at the same time. We've played really well over our last three games (a 5-0 win over West Burlington, a 3-0 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Tuesday's 10-0 win over Davis County) in all three phases," Albia softball coach Darren Hill said. "We've got great pitching. We've gotten some timely hits. Our defense is playing great. You kind of hope you'll be playing like this at the beginning of the season, but the credit goes to these kids to stay together as a team.

"They've worked hard and they've fought through some things. If we continue to play like this, we're going to be pretty tough to beat."

Albia took advantage of five errors by the Mustangs, pushing six unearned runs across the scoreboard including the opening run of the game scored by Avery Major on throwing error back into the infield off a fly ball hit by Lillian DeMoss. Addi Hill, making just her 10th start of the season, doubled Albia's one-run lead in the fourth driving in DeMoss with the second of the sophomore's three hits in the contest giving Albia a 2-0 lead midway through the game.

"My approach at the plate was nice," Hill said. "Being able to go out there and produce for my team and work my way up has been great kowing that I've gained the confidence of my coaches and my teammates to be in that spot."

Be it a two-run lead or a five-run lead, the gap seemed equally as insurmountable for the Mustangs dealing with Pence. Nine straight batters were retired by Pence after the fourth inning hits by Husted and Olinger with five outs alone being recorded by the sophomore pitcher including three of Davis County's 11 strikeouts in the game and a pair of ground balls hit right back to the pitching circle that Pence snagged and fired to first for outs to put the game away.

"It definitely helps knowing that we're playing our best defense right now," Pence said. "We're just going out there and having fun."

Pence will put her scoreless streak on the line on Thursday at ninth-ranked (2A) Cardinal in what could be a true dual with Nicoa McClure of SCC ace hurlers just north of the Eldon Y. While Albia faces the Comets, Davis County (3-14, 1-8 SCC) hosts Clarke after stepping out of conference on Wednesday for a trip to Moulton-Udell.