Prep softball: Parker's pitching, Huskies' bats deal North past rival Memorial

May 26—Madisyn Parker is new to Eau Claire's intracity softball rivalry, but her name's already all over the series.

That tends to happen with performances like the Eau Claire North freshman had Tuesday.

Parker was outstanding in the circle, earning the victory in both contests of North's doubleheader sweep of Eau Claire Memorial at Gelein Field. Both matchups ended as 10-0 wins in six frames for the Huskies.

Parker pitched five no-hit innings in Game 1, striking out 12 in the process. In Game 2, she worked four frames, holding the Old Abes to two hits while striking out seven.

And that's without mentioning her four-hit day at the plate.

"Maddie Parker has been an essential player for us," North coach Kelsie Fitch said of her freshman. "She has been a workhorse in the circle. I can trust her to go out there and make things happen. Today she was moving the ball, striking girls out, and also hitting the ball on the opposite side. She's doing really well."

Parker was ultra-focused in the circle, utilizing a tough riseball and hitting her spots to keep the Old Abes off the scoreboard.

"My riseball was working well," Parker said. "I think the late break really helped. And my curveball and changeup were on sometimes, but it all just worked out really well."

North's bats took care of the rest in the friendly rivalry. Mattie Haller starred at the plate for the Huskies, going 6 for 8 with two doubles, a homer and six RBIs on the day.

North pulled away with three runs in the third inning of Game 1, and four in the second of Game 2.

"I was feeling confident," Haller said. "Going into this game having played previously with some of the (Memorial) girls, I was more loose and confident and just trying to do my best. That really allowed me to connect the ball to the bat tonight."

Players from both sides know each other in this rivalry, adding an element to the matchups that aren't found against other teams.

"As the catcher, I kind of pretend to bicker with them at the plate and joke around just a little bit," Haller said. "It's fun to play people that you know. It makes the game fun, and makes it more fun to win too."

Morgan Presler drove in three runs for North in Game 1. Isabella Olson and Megan Standiford had two hits each in the nightcap.

Memorial couldn't overcome a few miscues in the field and the plate, which coach Kari Winkler said led to a snowball effect in each game.

"I think the frustration on the offensive end really translates over onto the field," Winkler said. "Because then we're trying to do too much and aren't fully focused, still thinking about our batting. It seems like one really drives the other. When we have success, we get that spark and energy on the offensive side and then we play looser on defense. Today we struggled with that, and that's a credit to (Parker) too. She's a really good pitcher."

Memorial had been on the rise over the last week, scoring a doubleheader sweep of La Crosse Central and taking down River Falls in Big Rivers play.

"Prior to this week, we had really been trending upward," Winkler said. "We were fundamentally sound on the defensive end. We were getting good pitching. Today we just kind of took a step back in terms of some of those things."

North has been playing with increased confidence too. The Huskies have won eight straight and are feeling good heading into the stretch run of the season.

"When I came in as coach this year, I would say the girls came out and were kind of timid," Fitch said. "I would say as the year has gone on, they've really started to trust each other and really gotten the energy going. Their personalities are coming out, and they're gaining confidence."

------

North 10, Memorial 0

North 003 115 —10 13 1

Memorial 000 000 — 0 1 2

WP: Madisyn Parker (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 12 K, 0 BB). LP: Callie Berg (5.1 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB). Leading hitters: North: Mattie Haller 4-4 (2B, HR, 4 RBI), Parker 3-3 (3B, RBI), Morgan Presler 1-2 (2B, 3 RBI).

North 10, Memorial 0

Memorial 000 000 — 0 4 5

North 042 13X — 10 11 2

WP: Madisyn Parker (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 7 K, 1 BB). LP: Mikaela Benike (2 IP, 7 H, 6 4, 6 ER, 1 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: North: Mattie Haller 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Isabella Olson 2-3 (RBI), Megan Standiford 2-3 (3B), Parker 1-4 (2B, 2 RBI). Memorial: Erin Holzinger 1-2 (SB).