PREP SOFTBALL: Oakwood loses to Champaign Central

May 2—OAKWOOD — The Oakwood softball team fell behind 6-1 after the third inning and could not recover as the Comets lost 7-3 to Champaign Central on Thursday.

Madi McFarland had two RBIs for the Comets, while Olivia Fegett had an RBI double.

The Comets are 7-18 and will face Westville on Friday.

At Oakwood

Champaign Central 7, Oakwood 3

Central'312'001'0'— '7 '12' 2

Oakwood'010'200'0'—'3'6'3

WP — Helm. LP — Gracie Enos. Two or more hits — C: Helm, Hunter, Bowers, De la Cruz. 2B — C: Bowers, De La Cruz O: Olivia Fegett. RBIs — C: Bowers 3, Helm, Watson O: Madi McFarland 2, Fegett