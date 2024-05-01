PREP SOFTBALL: Oakwood comeback falls short

Apr. 30—OAKWOOD — Down 9-2 going into the sixth inning, the Oakwood softball team made a big run.

The Comets scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth, but could not finish the comeback as they lost 9-8 to Milford.

Gracie Enos had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Madi McFarland had two hits and a RBI, Caydence Vermillion and Bella Myers each had one RBI and Samantha Dunavan had two hits.

Addison Lucht had three hits and four RBIs for Milford, while Lillie Harris had two hits and two RBIs, Hunter Mowrey had two hits and a RBI, Jossalin Lavicka had and RBI and Abby Storm had two hits.

The Comets are 7-17 and will face Champaign Central on Thursday.

At Oakwood

Milford 9, Oakwood 8

Milford'200'142'0'— '9 '10' 2

Oakwood'002'006'0'—'8'9'3

WP — Kami Muehling. LP — Caydence Vermillion. Two or more hits — M: Addison Lucht 3, Abby Storm, Hunter Mowrey, Lillie Harris O: Madi McFarland, Samantha Dunavan. 2B — M: Mowrey 2, Harris O: Enos, Bella Bradford. HR — M: Lucht. RBIs — M: Lucht 4, Harris 2, Mowery, Jossalin Lavicka O: Enos 2, McFarland, Bella Myers, Vermillion.