PREP SOFTBALL: North Vermillion wins a war with Covington

May 21—MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The North Vermillion and Covington softball teams fought to the end on Tuesday to continue their seasons.

In the end, it was the Falcons that beat the Trojans 13-12 in an IHSAA Class 1A regional semifinal.

Addie Burns had four hits and three RBIs for the Falcons, who scored six runs in the fifth to take the lead for good, while Ava Jumps had two hits and three RBIs, Olivia Baker had three hits and an RBI, while Pailynn Nichols, Olivia Nale, Tessa Downs and Cami Phelps each had one RBI.

Haley Holycross had four hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, who scored in every inning, but one, while Ava Stein had two hits and three RBIs, Brooke Rottman had two hits and a RBI and Alex Sutherlin and Jayleigh Lague each had one RBI.

The Trojans' season ends at 10-15, while the Falcons are 2-15 and will face host Riverton Parke on Thursday. The Panthers beat Lafayette Central Catholic 13-3 in six innings on Tuesday.

At Montezuma, Ind.

North Vermillion 13, Covington 12

N. Vermillion'430'060'0'— '13 '13' 5

Covington'222'302'1'—'12'13'4

WP — Willow Campbell. LP — Lily Gayler. Two or more hits — NV: Addie Burns 4, Olivia Baker 3, Ava Jumps C: Haley Holycross 4, Brooke Rottman, Ava Stein. 2B — NV: Burns C: Rottman. RBIs — NV: Burns 3, Jumps 3, Baker, Pailynn Nichols, Cami Phelps, Olivia Nale, Tessa Downs C: Stein 3, Holycross 2, Alex Sutherlin, Rottman, Jayleigh Lague.