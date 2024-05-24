PREP SOFTBALL: North Vermillion falls in sectional final

May 23—MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The North Vermillion baseball team was held to one hit as the Falcons lost to host Riverton Parke 13-0 in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional championship on Thursday.

Addie Burns had the lone hit for the Falcons with a triple and had the lone strikeout on the mound.

North Vermillion ends the season with a 2-15 record.

At Montezuma, Ind.

Riverton Parke 13, North Vermillion 0

N. Vermillion'000'00'— '0 '1' 0

R. Parke'335'2x'—'13'8'0

WP — Madison Coonce. LP — Olivia Nale. Two or more hits — RP: Lizzy Leitgabel, Emma Ugoletti. 2B — RP: Coonce, Leitgabel, Ugoletti. 3B — RP: Leitgabel, Ugoletti, Arial Wright. RBIs — RP: Jayleigh Inman 2, Ugoletti 2, Coonce, McGrannahan.