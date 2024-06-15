Prep softball: Nicoa's no-no lifts Cardinal to SCC lead

ELDON — Someone the circumstances, it might have been Nicoa McClure's masterpiece in the pitching circle.

The Cardinal senior had the ball in her hands on Wednesday with a chance to lift the ninth-ranked (2A) Comet softball team to the top of the South Central Conference. To do so, McClure had to hold a dangerous Knoxville line-up in check

"I told the girls warming up in the athletic center that they (Knoxville) were going to come out and they're going to hit the ball. They always do. We had to have our defense step up," McClure said. "Knoxville is a good-hitting team. I was just focused on each batter and finding a way to get each batter out.

"I had no idea, no clue that I was pitching a no-hitter."

McClure allowed just two runners to reach base in seven innings, hitting Marlea Cox with a pitch in the top of the second before walking Addison Dunkin to open the fifth. One hit batter, one walk, eight pop ups, four groundouts, five fly outs and four strikeouts.

And no hits. Not one for seven full innings.

McClure's brilliance in the pitching circle and a few key mistakes by the Knoxville defense allowed Cardinal to draw even with the Panthers in the race for the South Central Conference softball title. The complete-game no-hitter by McClure highlighted a 2-0 win for Cardinal over Knoxville in the first of two shutout wins for the Comet senior pitcher on Wednesday as Cardinal finished off the night winning 12-0 in three innings over Moravia in a regularly-scheduled non-conference contest.

"I had no clue I had thrown a no-hitter until we were in the huddle after the (Knoxville) game. That's when our coaches let everyone know I had just thrown a no-hitter," McClure said. "My curveball and my change-up were really working for me. Normally, those two don't work together. I really focused on getting a spin on it during warm-ups and getting placement. I knew if I didn't place it right, (Knoxville) was going to hit it far and long."

Ultimately, Knoxville only managed to get one ball into the outfield during the first three innings. The Panthers best challenge to break up the no-hitter may not have come until the final inning when senior catcher Anna Anderson hit a hard ground ball back up the middle attempting to find a single up the middle that would bring the tying run to the plate.

McClure had little time to react, getting just a piece of the ball with her glove as it rolled by. That proved to be enough to allow Cardinal shortstop Emma Becker, to field the ball in stride and throw out Anderson by a full step for the second out of the seventh.

"That was a pretty hard-hit ball, but it seemed like I was able to slow it down a little bit," McClure said. "My defense really stepped up behind me and made some good plays. I give all the credit in the world to them for that play."

McClure appeared to be poised to make a run at two no-hitters in one night after clinching a win over Knoxville in a game that had been initially rained out earlier in the season. Facing Moravia in a game that had been on the schedule for Wednesday from the start of the season, McClure returned to the pitching circle picking right back where she left off retiring the first four hitters including a tone-setting strike out of the side in the top of the first.

"Nicoa pitched really well and her defense played really well behind her," Cardinal head softball coach Dustin LaRue said. "We had no errors in either game, which is something we've been working on. The puzzle is almost there. Once we play flawless defense consistently, we're going to be ready to take it to the next level."

Jamie Self finally did something that none of the nine Knoxville batters nor any of her four Moravia teammates that batted ahead of her were able to accomplish by collecting a hit off McClure. Layla Ewing and Kenna Spencer also picked up singles for the Mohawks in the top of the third, giving Moravia three more hits on Wednesday than the SCC co-leading Knoxville Panthers had collected off Cardinal's ace pitcher.

"It was definitely a different change of speed in the pitching we faced from (McClure) than what we normally face in the Bluegrass Conference," Moravia head softball coach Ashley Beals said. "We started to pick it up. Some of our hits just went to people, but we started to find our way on base later in the game.

"By that point, it was just too late."

After scoring a run on an errant pick-off throw and a run on a wild pitch against Knoxville, the Cardinal bats took full command of Wednesday's nightcap with Moravia. McClure followed up game-opening singles by Becker and Brinlee Ostrander with a two-run hit to put the Comets up 2-0 just four batters into the game.

Cynthia Albert, Maclain Hickenbottom and Ashlynn Patrick added hits for Cardinal in the opening inning, giving the Comets a 5-0 lead. After connecting on a double against Knoxville, Summer LaRue added two more extra-base hits against Moravia including her first home run of the season in the bottom of the third driving in two runs to give Cardinal a commanding 11-0 lead.

"It feels to get my confidence back up," LaRue said. "I've struggled off some slower pitchers, but I'm trying not to get down on myself. Hitting that home run will hopefully get me going."

Cardinal's game on Thursday night with North Mahaska was rained out, giving the Comets (14-5, 5-1 SCC) a day off before heading to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday in an attempt to maintain their SCC lead. Cardinal will be back home on Saturday to host Columbus Junction and Keokuk in their third-annual triangular tournament starting at 9 a.m.

After hosting Seymour in a Bluegrass Conference contest on Friday, Moravia (7-14) will head to the Montezuma Bravette Classic on Saturday.