Prep softball: Mustangs, Rockets pick up pair of EBF Invite wins

EDDYVILLE — Maybe it was five hits. Maybe it was six.

After awhile, Addie McClure lost count how many hits she had on Saturday at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Invitational. The junior just kept stepping up to the plate, making contact and reaching base safely as the day went along.

"Sometimes, I struggle. Sometimes, I don't," McClure said. "This just happened to be a day where I didn't struggle."

That's certainly an understatement. McClure went 3-4 with a double, driving in two runs while scoring once for the Mustangs in a 14-0 win over Melcher-Dallas that snapped Davis County's seven-game losing streak.

Less than two hours later, McClure collected her fourth hit in four trips to the plate against Pekin, coming all the way home to score four times against the Panthers. The junior outfielder paced a Mustang comeback erasing an early seven-run deficit as Davis County scored the final five runs of a 14-9 victory to close out the tournament, leading the Mustangs to consecutive wins for the first time this season.

"I told the girls before we got on the bus in Bloomfield that our goal for this tournament was to go 2-0," Davis County head softball coach Joe Rasmussen said. "We nearly came back in a (South Central) conference game with EBF (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) on Friday. We didn't quite get the win, but we proved we could come back. We came out and took care of business in our first game (on Saturday) and battled back to make things happen to make that comeback happen in the second game."

McClure was right in the middle of those rallies, scoring Davis County's only run of the first inning against the Panthers after falling behind 6-0. By the time McClure got back to the plate in the second inning, Davis County had already trimmed Pekin's 8-1 lead down to 8-5.

"I knew we needed the hits. I knew when to get those hits," McClure said. "There were a lot of people on base ahead of me. There were a couple times when I came up with the bases loaded. I just knew I had to keep putting the ball in play."

McClure brought in Cassidy Van Laningham with her fifth hit of the tournament, pulling Davis County within 8-6. Ashlyn Olinger brought home McClure with an RBI hit, cutting Pekin's lead to a single run, before two of Pekin's seven errors in the game allowed Davis County to bring home the tying and go-ahead runs to close out an eight-run Mustang second-inning rally.

"There's definitely been a lot of growth with our girls from where we started the season. Errors just hurt us again," Pekin head softball coach Aaron Ledger said. "We have a lot of young girls. They've been playing a lot of softball, but it's different mentally when you're an eighth-grader or a freshman and you know you're out there playing against juniors and seniors."

The Panthers were able to put several runs on the board throughout their two games in the tournament, scoring 13 runs in nine innings against Centerville and Davis County. Myah Bainbridge drove in four runs with four hits to lead Pekin, including a solo home run in the second inning of a 14-4 loss to Centerville, while Alex Parsons connected on doubles in both games for the Panthers (1-10) while scoring four runs on Saturday including a tying run in the third inning against Davis County that evened the score at 9-9.

"For us, right now, it's a mental game," Ledger said. "Our goal for the girls is not to concern themselves with who they're playing and what kind of challenge they're up against. The focus needs to be on playing their game."

Davis County (3-11) and EBF (10-7) were the only two teams in the tournament to end Saturday without suffering a loss. The Rockets blanked second-ranked (1A) Sigourney, 6-0, before closing out the day with a 12-0 win in three innings over Melcher-Dallas.

"We didn't walk people and made the plays on defense to keep people off the bases," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "We got ahead early in both games and kept building on those leads. Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence right now. We gained a lot of confidence winning (10-9) at Davis County on Friday and it just seemed to carry over."

Sigourney (10-4) was able to bounce back in the game of the day, edging Centerville 1-0 as a pitching duel between Carly Goodwin and Adriana Howard lived up the billing. After giving up a one-out RBI single to Josephine Moore in the very first inning, Howard was able to shut out the Savages over the final six innings working around five hits and a pair of early errors to keep Sigourney from expanding the lead striking out seven batters in the first four innings.

"I had seen something about (Goodwin) on social media. She's definitely that good," Howard said. "My change-up and my dropball seemed to be working well. It seemed to have (Sigourney) hitters off balance. I just kept trying to hit the inside corner and kept trying to jamming them."

Howard was able to get the outs needed to keep Centerville (7-5) within a run. That run, however, proved to be elusive against Goodwin who showcased the skill that has made her the Iowa Gatorade Softball Player of the Year striking out 14 batters while pitching a complete-game two-hit shutout including four strikeouts in a row after the Redettes put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

"This was our sixth game of the week, so at that point you just have to dig down deep and give it everything that you have," Goodwin said. "We had a really good opening inning. We just need to figure out how to keep that going for seven innings to make ourselves a better team. We wanted to bring an intensity into the game with Centerville that we didn't have against (EBF) to get off to a better start."

Fisch added four more hits for Sigourney on Saturday in a 13-0 South Iowa Cedar League win over HLV. Goodwin struck out eight batters in the four-inning complete game in the pitching circle, allowing just one hit to the Warriors.

EBF, meanwhile, kept right on swinging away on Monday edging Clarke in a 14-12 South Central Conference slugfest. Megan Lobberecht snapped an 8-8 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run go-ahead double while matching Kate Shafer and Kaylee Helm in scoring three runs extending the current winning streak of the Rockets to four straight games.

Davis County's bid for a third straight win fell short on Monday at Cardinal as the 10th-ranked (2A) Comets rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 7-5 SCC win over the Mustangs. Emma Becker collected four hits for Cardinal (11-5), including a game-tying RBI single in the sixth before scoring the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Summer LaRue, overcoming an upset bid by Davis County that included a two-run single by McClure that gave the Mustangs a 5-2 fourth-inning lead.