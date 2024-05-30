Prep softball: Mohawks get back on winning track

May 30—CENTERVILLE — That's using your head.

Although Alexa Bedford would probably have preferred that Jaida Spencer use something else.

In the end, the Moravia senior would wind up with bump on the back of her head and would miss most of the Mohawk softball team's opening game of the Centerville Redette Classic. Bedford would not only return to the field, but would return with a vengeance pitching a complete game to secure Moravia's first win of the season as the Mohawks put five runs in the opening inning of a 7-3 victory over Danville on Saturday at the softball complex on IHCC's Centerville campus.

"We were coming out really strong after opening the tournament against Carlisle. We were in good spirits and I told the team we could win this one (against Danville)," Bedford said. "Looking at Danville's record from last year and looking at our, we haven't lost that many people. After that first inning, we shut them down and came out with our bats."

Moravia showed no ill effects after falling to Carlisle, the seventh-ranked team in Class 4A. The Wildcats showcased the brilliance of a program with a winning tradition, scoring 12 runs in the very first inning while drawing eight walks off Mohawk sophomore pitcher Jaime Self in a 17-0 win, dropping the Mohawks to 0-3 on the season.

"I give Moravia a lot of credit. They wanted to play us. They didn't want to dodge us," Carlisle head softball coach Jim Flaws said. "They've got some great coaches on that team. I was happy to hear that they wanted to play us."

It was the second straight year that Moravia tested themselves against Carlisle, falling 12-0 to the Wildcats in last year's Redette Classic. Like the previous year, the final score wasn't the main story for the Mohawks as much as the lessons that were taken away from the experience of playing a potential state champion.

"We were able to get some hits off them, which was a really big deal for us," Moravia senior outfielder Finley Spencer said. "Last year, we didn't get any hits off them, so to get out bats going in that game I think helped us have a strong first inning (against Danville)."

Moravia answered an opening run scored by Danville in the second game of the Redette Classic, putting the first four batters on base. Layla Ewing singled and scored the tying run for the Mohawks on a wild pitch before Kenna Spencer came home after drawing a walk, scoring on a throwing error by Danville catcher Karlee Furland. Finley Spencer added an RBI double to plate Bedford before scoring on an RBI hit by Lyla Taplin, giving the Mohawks a 4-1 lead.

"We've only lost a few seniors from last year's team, so we're bringing in almost our same team from last year into this season," Finley Spencer said. "We know we can only go up from here. There's no going back. We feed off playing those good teams. We know it's going to make us better."

The Mohawks (2-3) were happy that Bedford was feeling better after being hit in the back of the head by Jaida Spencer's throw from left field early in the first inning of Moravia's loss to Carlisle. Bedford was helped off the field by her teammates and were held out for the remainder of the loss to the Wildcats.

"At first, the coaches were pretty sure I wasn't going to be able to get back in for the rest of the tournament," Bedford said. "I feel fine. I took some Ibuprofen and was able to get back in to pitch the second game."

Bedford retired 15 of 17 batters after a walk and a throwing error allowed Danville to score the game's first run. The Bears attempted to get back in the game, cutting Moravia's lead to 5-2 while loading the bases with two outs before the Mohawk defense ended the threat, throwing out Micah Svoboda trying to score from second base on an RBI single by Marley Garland preserving a two-run Moravia lead.

"I'd like for this team to grow together," Bedford said. "I feel like, last year, we kind of got separated both on the field and in the dugout. It's important to be a team. We just need to stick with each other and come out with energy early on."

Bedford pitched a four-hit complete-game shutout on Monday in a 5-0 Bluegrass Conference win over Seymour, bouncing back from a 9-2 loss to Central Lee to finish out the Redette Classic. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont pulled away for a 13-1 win over the Mohawks on Wednesday night, hammering three doubles in the first three innings including a two-run hit to deep center off the bat of Lanie Batterson the closed out a two-out rally in the opening inning for the Rockets as EBF improved to 4-2 on the season heading into South Central Conference showdowns this week with Knoxville and Chariton.

Moravia, now 2-5 on the season, will look to get back on the winning track with Bluegrass Conference battles at home against Murray on Thursday and Moulton-Udell on Friday. The Mohawks will also make a trip to Bloomfield on Saturday to compete against third-ranked (1A) Wayne and Davis County in the Mustangs' home triangular tournament.

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.