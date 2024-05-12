PREP SOFTBALL: Laramie earns No. 4 seed in state tournament

May 12—The Laramie High softball team went 1-1 in its final doubleheader of the season against Cheyenne Central on Saturday at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex.

The Plainsmen won the conference game 15-11 after recording 18 knocks including six extra base-hits. LHS established a commanding lead over the third and fourth innings posting nine runs.

Carson Milam joined teammates Emilee Sirdoreus, Rachel Dean and Cielo Lujan to record three hits and slugged a homerun in the fifth inning. Paige Kuhn led paced the team with four RBI.

Kuhn started in the circle spanning 4 1/3 innings allowing nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Amanda Kricken threw 2 2/3 innings in relief earning the win after allowing two runs (zero earned) on two hits with a pair of strikeouts and no walks.

Laramie out-hit the Indians again in Game 2, but fell 5-4 after Central posted all five runs in the fifth inning.

Seven different Plainsmen tallied a hit with Sirdoreus and Kricken drawing the team's only walks. Kuhn, senior Marisol Gomez and classmate Danielle Ramirez combined for all three earned runs.

Freshman Delaney Suloff tossed all six innings in the circle and took the loss. She allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking two.

Due to tiebreakers among common opponents, a Thunder Basin win against Wheatland guaranteed the Plainsmen a spot in next week's state tournament as the East Conference's No. 4 seed.

Laramie start state tournament action at 2 p.m. Thursday against the West's top seed.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.