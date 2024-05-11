PREP SOFTBALL: Laramie drops doubleheader to Cheyenne East

May 10—LARAMIE — The Laramie High softball team was out-hit 23-7 in a two-game set with Cheyenne East on the road Thursday afternoon.

The Plainsmen dropped the conference portion of the doubleheader 14-3 after the Thunderbirds scored all their runs over a three-inning stretch. LHS added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth, but it wasn't enough to overcome the early deficit.

Junior Carson Milam was 1-for-1 at the plate, including an RBI triple and a walk. Seniors Hailey Loya, Paige Kuhn and Brooklyn McKinney also recorded knocks in the game.

Kuhn started and spanned four innings in the circle, allowing nine runs (three earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Junior Amanda Kricken was brought into relief for 1/3 of an inning.

Freshman Delaney Suloff was brought in and faced one batter, but a double from East's McKenzie Millar brought home the game's final runs.

Laramie's defense committed five first-inning errors in game two, resulting in 10 runs from East in the opening frame in the 19-5 loss.

Loya, Milam and Suloff combined for all of the Plainsmen's hits after tallying one each. Loya also had a team-high two RBI and a walk on the day.

Junior Calli Cass took the loss in the circle, allowing 10 runs (two earned) on six hits in 2/3 of an inning. Suloff allowed nine runs (four earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks over 3 1/3 innings of relief.

The Plainsmen will close out the regular season with a doubleheader against Cheyenne Central at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday in Cheyenne.

Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.