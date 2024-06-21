Prep softball: Lady Dees knock off ninth-ranked (2A) Comets

ELDON — The bad news for Grace Pence is that her run of consecutive scoreless innings came to an end on Thursday night.

The good news is that run that ended the streak was the only one allowed by the Albia freshman pitcher in seven innings against the ninth-ranked team in Class 2A.

Ultimately, Pence was fine giving up a sacrifice fly to Alexis Bissell in the fifth inning of a dual between two of the five teams still mathematically alive to win at least a share of the South Central Conference softball title. While the fly ball to left did bring home Autumn Sertterh, it moved Albia one out closer to collecting their fourth straight win with a three-run lead still in tact on the scoreboard.

Pence and the defense of the Lady Dees would make sure Cardinal got no closer, retiring seven of the final 10 Comet batters to secure a 4-1 win on Thursday night at 'Comet Plaza' providing yet another twist in the thrilling road to deciding the SCC softball championship this summer. The win keeps Albia, currently fifth in the conference standings, alive to claim at least a share of the title with three conference games left for the Lady Dees over the next two weeks.

"When we've gotten the lead at times this season, we've had a tendency to let down. Lately, it feels like we've done a good job of playing good defense to get those hard outs," Pence said. "I know that, if I throw a strike and the other team does hit it, my defense has my back. I just feel like we've gradually gained confidence as we've gone on this season."

Throwing strikes at key moments proved to be the difference in the game as Pence erased several late 3-1 counts in favor of Cardinal hitters, ultimately force the Comets to earn their way on base issuing just two walks over the final three innings. Cardinal was able to get three runners on base after bringing in their fifth inning run, but got no more than one runner each of the last three innings with Pence responding by getting the next Comet batter to end each of the final three innings.

"We know Grace is going to give us everything she's got. She just made her best pitches at the right time," Albia softball coach Darren Hill said. "She's a fighter. We know Grace is going to give us everything she's got."

While Pence was able to get key strikes across the plate, Nicoa McClure struggled for one inning to get those same strikes in a decisive fifth inning for the Lady Dees. Base hits by Avery Major and Lillian DeMoss put a pair of runners on with one out in a scoreless game before Addi Hill popped up to short, moving McClure within one out of keeping Albia off the scoreboard.

Instead, back-to-back walks allowed the Lady Dees to push home the first run. After walking McKenna Cronin on five pitches, McClure walked Sayler Roozenboom with the bases loaded giving Albia a 1-0 lead.

"I wouldn't say my pitches weren't working for me. I felt like I was throwing strikes and not getting the calls," McClure said. "I can't let that affect me. I've had missed calls before, but when the bases are loaded, it's kind of difficult to keep my control on the other end."

Ultimately, it was Albia's bats that brought home the next three runs. Aliyah Hood stepped up to deliver a clutch RBI single to left, bringing home DeMoss to pus Albia's lead to 2-0.

"I just thought to myself that I needed to relax and hit the ball the way I know that I can," Hood said. "I just needed to get something in a gap to build on our lead. That's one of my biggest hits. It might be my best hit of the season."

Albia kept doubling their lead after Hood's RBI single took the Lady Dees from a 1-0 edge to a 2-0 edge. Juliana Brown hit a hard grounder that popped out of the glove of Comet freshman infielder Maclain Hickenbottom, allowing Cronin and Roozenboom to zip home giving Albia a 4-0 lead.

"We put the ball in play and got a couple of speedy runners home without the ball leaving the infield," Hill said. "We're just doing a lot of things right at the right times and making our own breaks."

Albia's fourth straight win was part of another wild night of SCC softball that might have ended with five teams separated by just two games in the loss column had it not been from some divine intervention from Mother Nature. Entering the night tied atop the SCC with Cardinal, Knoxville fell behind 7-2 in the fourth inning against Centerville at home before impending weather forced the game to be halted for the night with the game now tentatively scheduled to resume on July 8, allowing the Panthers (9-8, 8-2 SCC) to currently hold the lead by .050 percentage points over the Comets (19-7, 9-3 SCC) in the conference standings.

Chariton, newly ranked 15th in the latest Class 3A rankings, could have also moved within half-a-game of the SCC lead coming off their 13-0 win at Cardinal on Tuesday. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, however, rallied from an early 4-1 deficit at Savage Park scoring 13 runs in the final five innings to pull off a 14-9 upset against the Chargers leaving the Chargers just half-a-game ahead of Centerville and just one game ahead of Albia for third place in the conference as EBF improved to 14-12 overall with just their fourth SCC win of the year.

"Most of our success this season has come from the way we've hit the ball," EBF senior Aliya Wagamon said. "I did not expect us to hit this well. This is the best we've hit the ball all season."

The results of Thursday make all four scheduled SCC games on Monday important in the race for the conference title. Albia (12-9, 6-5 SCC) will host Knoxville again needing to win to keep their hopes of sharing the conference title alive, No. 9 (2A) Cardinal hosts Clarke looking to continue their pursuit of the program's first-ever SCC championship and EBF hosts Centerville (12-8, 6-4) trying to spoil the title hopes of another conference rival.

"It's going to be another tough week coming up, but that's why we do a lot of the things we do," Hill said. "You've got to give credit to the kids. They're playing hard. I'm pretty pleased with where we're at. We've got a chance to turn some heads."