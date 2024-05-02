Prep softball: Independence sets up title game at Shady Spring

May 1—Freshman Kenzie Pierce held Nicholas County to four hits as Independence won 3-1 to eliminate the Grizzlies from the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Wednesday in Coal City.

The Patriots will visit Shady Spring Thursday at 6 p.m. for the championship. If Indy wins, a second game would be played on Friday.

Pierce struck out three and walked one. The Grizzlies' lone run came on a sixth inning home run by Bethany Butcher.

Emma Lily, Keandra Spurlock and Ava Parks all doubled and drove in a run for Independence. Kassidy Bradbury was 2 for 3.

Princeton 10,

Oak Hill 2, 6 innings

princeton — Abigail Jenkins had a bases-clearing double and Princeton defeated Oak Hill 10-2 to stave off elimination in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.

Hayden Jones was 3 for 3 for the Tigers, who will visit Woodrow Wilson for an elimination game Thursday at 6 p.m.

Jones was also the winning pitcher. She struck out nine and walked two and held the Red Devils to four hits over five innings.

Amy Hollandsworth had a two-run homer for Oak Hill.