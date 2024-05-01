PREP SOFTBALL: Hoopeston Area gets past BHRA

Apr. 30—HOOPESTON — Down 3-1 early in the game, Hoopeston Area would score three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to get a 9-5 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.

Addy Kelnhofer had four hits and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Aubreyana Inman had three hits and three RBIs, Maddie Barnes had three hits and a RBI, Melina Vogel had two hits and a RBI, Macy Warner had two hits and Jersey Cundiff and Kayla Recker each had one RBI.

Ava Acton had three hits and one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Raeghan Dickison and Gentry Elson each had two hits and a RBI and Ella Acton had one RBI.

The Cornjerkers are 12-10 and will face Urbana on Saturday.

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5

BHRA'210'020'0'— '5 '11' 3

Hoopeston'013'401'x'—'9'12'0

WP — Maddie Barnes. LP — Raeghan Dickison. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ava Acton 3, Gentry Elson, Dickison HA: Addy Kelnhofer 4, Maddie Barnes 3, Aubreyana Inman 3, Melina Vogel, Macy Warner. 2B — BHRA: Dickison, Ella Acton HA: Warner, Kayla Recker. 3B — BHRA: Ella Myers, Elson. HA: Barnes. RBIs — BHRA: Dickison, Ava Acton, Ella Acton, Elson HA: Inman 3, Kelnhofer 2, Barnes, Jersey Cundiff, Recker, Vogel.