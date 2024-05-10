PREP SOFTBALL: Hilltoppers finally break through

May 9—BROADLANDS — It took until the final game of the season, but the Schlarman Academy softball team finally got its moment.

On the strength of an one-hit, 11 strikeout performance from Deana Linares, the Hilltoppers beat Heritage 14-0 in five innings on Thursday for their first win of the season.

Irene Rangel had three hits with a grand slam and six RBIs for Schlarman, while Linares, Jelanna Tall, Regan Troglia and Bianca Rodriguez each had one RBI.

The Hilltoppers are 1-10 and will start the postseason on Monday with a game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

At Broadlands

Schlarman Academy 14, Heritage 0

Schlarman'217'04'— '14 '7' 1

Heritage'000'00'—'0'1'3

WP — Deana Linares. LP — Courtney Sanford. Two or more hits — SA: Irene Rangel. 2B — SA: Jelanna Tall. HR — SA: Rangel (GS). RBIs — SA: Rangel 6, Reagan Troglia, Linares, Tall, Bianca Rodriguez.