Prep softball: Goodwin lifts second-ranked Sigourney in top-10 duel with Cardinal

ELDON — Like any great trilogy, the third and final meeting is always met with high expectations.

Carly Goodwin and Nicoa McClure had a lot to live up to on Thursday night. Each pitcher had earned close wins over the other in head-to-head pitching match-ups over the previous two seasons allowing just five combined runs on 19 combined hits in those 14 combined innings.

In the end, it would be Goodwin and the second-ranked (1A) Sigourney softball team that would get the best of newly top-10 rated Cardinal on Thursday night. The senior ace of the Savages not only struck out 12 batters over seven innings in the pitching circle, but drove in the four runs that would ultimately decide the contest with a two-run home run in the third and a two-run double off the fence in the seventh helping Sigourney clinch a 7-3 win over the 10th-ranked (2A) Comets in battle of area teams hoping to compete for state tournament berths later this summer.

"We knew this was going to be one of bigger games of the season," Goodwin said. "Going into it, I feel like (Cardinal) had a lot of confidence after beating us last year. We kind of put that on our backs and made the determination that we were not going to let them win. That was the attitude we brought and it really showed."

McClure had pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout in her last meeting with Goodwin, striking out four batters while walking one in Cardinal's 2-0 win at Sigourney back on June 8 of last year. The performance helped the Comets overcome a stellar start by Goodwin, who had allowed just one earned run over seven innings on five hits, striking out 15 batters in the loss.

"We've faced her (McClure) the last three years. We faced her in spring league. We had a good idea what she was going to throw," Goodwin said. "Our approach was to get ahead, swing at the first pitches. We really did that as a team and came together at the right times."

Goodwin, returning to Cardinal's diamond for the first time since pitching Sigourney to a 2-1 win over June 23 of the 2022 season allowing one unearned run on four hits over seven innings striking out nine batters. McClure gave up two runs on seven hits in that contest, striking out five while walking two.

"I wasn't that worried going into the game. We can typically hit a fast pitcher more than a slow pitcher," McClure said. "Pitching-wise, I feel like the nerves of being able to beat them two years in row came out.

We knew they were going to hit. They're a good-hitting team. I feel like I should have been smarter on some of my pitches."

The third meeting between Goodwin and McClure figured to be a game where the first run would be important to score. That first run came early as Ava Fineran stepped up to deliver a clutch two-out RBI single to right driving in Erin Dawson in the second inning to give the Savages a 1-0 lead.

"Ava's really kind of been struggling lately at the plate, but she's been putting a lot of work back at home," Sigourney head softball coach Shelly Streigle said. "That was huge to see her come through like that. Her sister, Addy, also put the ball in hard a couple times. That's something we've been doing a lot. The girls have been trying to put the ball in play with hard contact to make things happen."

The biggest contact of the game might have come off the bat of Josephine Moore in the third inning. With Ava Fisch standing on first base and two outs, Moore send a fly ball in the air and into the wind down the left field line.

"It was well beyond the fence, but I was shocked," Streigle said. "I thought it was going foul the whole way. I just kept watching it and leaning with it."

Ultimately, the ball drifted over the fence just staying fair. The two-run homer put Sigourney up 3-0.

"I felt like I hit the ball pretty good, but I felt like it might just wind up being a pop out," Moore said. "It just kept going and going. I was praying it would stay fair because it was so close to going foul."

The home run instantly ignited the Savages and seemed to stun the Comets. Erin Dawson would reach base for the second time in as many innings when Ashlynn Patrick dropped what would have been an inning-ending pop up.

Instead, the inning continued, bringing Goodwin up. On the third pitch of the at-bat, Goodwin lined a shot that carried over the fence in center for Sigourney's second two-run homer of the inning, giving the Savages a 5-0 lead.

"If you get down in the count against Nicoa, she'll try to throw you some junk to get you out of there," Goodwin said. "I was looking for something early in the count to square up. I was also pretty pumped up after Jo's home run and knew I had to help my team any way I could."

With Goodwin in the circle, the five-run lead for the Savages seemed to be insurmountable. Cardinal, however, made enough contact to put a rally together as four fielding errors by the Savages as well as a pair of run-scoring hits off the bat of Summer LaRue cut Sigourney's lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth.

"We've been in these positions before. We just have to find a way to hit the ball and get runners on base," McClure said. "That was a good step for us. I'm proud as a pitcher to know that we're going to fight for all seven innings. It wasn't going to stop even if something went wrong on defense even if we were down by five runs."

Goodwin would have to deal with the potential go-ahead run in the sixth, facing Cynthia Albert and Maclain Hickenbottom, the two Comet players that have accounted for all three home runs for the team this season. The all-state senior pitcher responded by striking out both Cardinal hitters to end the sixth before nailing a clutch two-run double in the seventh, clinching the win in the bottom of the seventh with the final two of her 12 strikeouts in the contest.

"We made a few mistakes in that sixth inning that kind of brought it closer. Jo and I kind of looked at each other during that inning and decided to go out there and take it ourselves," Goodwin said. "That's what you have to do as a leader. We worked on the same page to shut them down in the sixth and then get the final three outs in the seventh."

Second-ranked (1A) Sigourney and 10th-ranked (2A) Cardinal, both 8-3, faced unique challenges for the rest of the week. The Comets will compete over the weekend at the Fairfield Invitational as well as a South Central Conference contest at Centerville while Sigourney heads to the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Invitational on Saturday after traveling to BGM for South Iowa Cedar League action on Friday.