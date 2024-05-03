PREP SOFTBALL: Fountain Central rallies to beat Attica

May 2—VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After losing a close game to Attica on Wednesday, the Fountain Central were close to losing again on Thursday.

But the Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, keyed by a walk-off three-run double by Keylee Stonebreaker, to get a 9-6 win.

Katelynn Brown had three RBIs for Fountain Central, while Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had three hits and a RBI, Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had a RBI and Jackie Weber and Olivia Jones each had two hits.

The Mustangs are 11-8 and will play Clinton Prairie on Monday.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Fountain Central 9, Attica 6

Attica'200'021'1'— '6 '9' 2

F. Central'101'030'4'—'9'10'3

WP — Lillian Bennett. LP — Addy Small. Two or more hits — A: Haley VanDeWater 3 FC: Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett 3, Jackie Weber, Olivia Jones. 2B — A: Clevenger, Driver FC: Keylee Stonebreaker. 3B — A: VanDeWater. FC: Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett, Weber. HR — FC: Katelynn Brown. RBIs — A: Reynolds, Cruz, Branstetter, Small FC: Brown 3, Stonebreaker 3, Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett, Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett.