PREP SOFTBALL: Fountain Central rallies to beat Attica
May 2—VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After losing a close game to Attica on Wednesday, the Fountain Central were close to losing again on Thursday.
But the Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, keyed by a walk-off three-run double by Keylee Stonebreaker, to get a 9-6 win.
Katelynn Brown had three RBIs for Fountain Central, while Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had three hits and a RBI, Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had a RBI and Jackie Weber and Olivia Jones each had two hits.
The Mustangs are 11-8 and will play Clinton Prairie on Monday.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 9, Attica 6
Attica'200'021'1'— '6 '9' 2
F. Central'101'030'4'—'9'10'3
WP — Lillian Bennett. LP — Addy Small. Two or more hits — A: Haley VanDeWater 3 FC: Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett 3, Jackie Weber, Olivia Jones. 2B — A: Clevenger, Driver FC: Keylee Stonebreaker. 3B — A: VanDeWater. FC: Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett, Weber. HR — FC: Katelynn Brown. RBIs — A: Reynolds, Cruz, Branstetter, Small FC: Brown 3, Stonebreaker 3, Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett, Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett.