PREP SOFTBALL: Fountain Central gets past Seeger

Apr. 16—WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team scored six runs in the first inning and went on to a 12-5 win over Seeger in a five-inning game on Tuesday.

Winning pitcher Kacey Kirkpatrick had nine strikeouts on the mound with two RBIs at the plate for the Mustangs, while Jackie Weber and Lillian Bennett each had two RBIs, Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett and Sami Krout each had two hits and a RBI and Kyra Kiger and Olivia Jones each had one RBI.

Kaylyn Wheeler had two hits and a RBI for Seeger, while Haylei Walker added an RBI.

Both teams will play each other again on Wednesday.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Fountain Central 12, Seeger 5

F. Central'601'23'— '12 '8' 3

Seeger'200'03'—'5'3'1

WP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. LP — Autumn Plunkett. Two or more hits — FC: Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett, Sami Krout S: Kaylyn Wheeler. 2B — FC: Kirkpatrick, Jackie Weber, Brown S: Wheeler, Keisha Inman. RBIs — FC: Weber 2, Kirkpatrick 2, Lillian Bennett 2, Foxworthy-DeJournett, Krout, Olivia Jones, Kyra Kiger. S: Wheeler, Haylei Walker.