PREP SOFTBALL: Danville takes down Oakwood

Apr. 9—DANVILLE — The Danville softball team continued to have strong pitching and hitting in a 12-2 win over Oakwood on Tuesday.

Ka'Leah Bellik had two hits with four RBIs for the Vikings, while Alicia Angus had two RBIs, winning pitcher Kendall Rannebarger had four hits and a RBI, Maya Gagnon and Peyton Beith each had two hits and one RBI and Gracie Briggs had an RBI.

Rannebarger, coming off a no-hitter in her last start, gave up two runs in the first, but none after that and had seven strikeouts.

Gracie Hanner had an RBI for Oakwood, while Karleigh Nelson had two hits.

The Vikings will play Peoria on Wednesday.

At Tilton

Danville 12, Oakwood 2

Oakwood'200'000'— '2 '7' 1

Danville'323'121'—'12'12'1

WP — Kendall Rannebarger. LP — Gracie Enos. Two or more hits — O: Karleigh Nelson D: Rannebarger 4, Maya Gagnon, Ka'Leah Bellik, Peyton Beith. 2B — O: Samantha Dunavan D: Rannebarger 2, Gagnon. 3B — O: Nelson. D: Alicia Angus. RBIs — O: Gracie Hanner D: Bellik 4, Angus 2, Rannebarger, Gagnon, Gracie Briggs, Beith.