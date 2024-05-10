PREP SOFTBALL: Danville shuts out Urbana

May 9—DANVILLE — The Danville softball team had one of its best games on Thursday, getting a 12-0 win over Urbana in five innings.

Alicia Angus had three hits with an inside the park home run and three RBIs for the Vikings, while Jaidyn Hardesty had two RBIs, winning pitcher Kendall Rannebarger had three hits and a RBI, Payton Beith had two hits and a RBI and Maya Gagnon, Ka'Leah Bellik and Olivia Scaggs each had one RBI.

Rannebarger had seven strikeouts and gave up one hit on the mound for Danville, who is 9-11 and will face Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday.

At Danville

Danville 12, Urbana 0

Urbana'000'00'— '0 '1' 1

Danville'243'3x'—'12'13'0

WP — Kendall Rannebarger. LP — Lange. Two or more hits — D: Rannebarger 3, Alicia Angus 3, Payton Beith. 2B — U: Norris D: Rannebarger 2, Jaidyn Hardesty, TaeAna Boyd. HR — D: Angus. RBIs — D: Angus 3, Hardesty 2, Rannebarger, Maya Gagnon, Ka'Leah Bellik, Beith, Olivia Scaggs.